Jon Bernthal Wonders Why The Punisher Never Joined The MCU

Eternals star Angelina Jolie revealed why she decided to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). For as long as comic book movies existed, signing on for a role in any of these films used to be looked down upon from some actors and actresses, dismissing the material as disposable children’s entertainment. However, in the advent of the MCU, DC Films and others, more of Hollywood’s biggest stars are signing onto such films more than ever before. One of the most recent stars taking part in the comic book movie renaissance is none other than Angelina Jolie, who will play Thena in Eternals.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO