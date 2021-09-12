CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WandaVision Wins Marvel Studios' First Emmy Award

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe main ceremony may not be happening until next Sunday, but the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards are underway, with WandaVision having already nabbed the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first-ever win. The franchise’s first Disney Plus series is up for 23 gongs in total, and is represented in the majority of the biggest categories, but it’s still noteworthy that the comic book behemoth now exists in the realm of award-winning television.

