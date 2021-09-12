The Mandalorian Season 2 Wins 3 Emmy Awards

Awards shows are back. And not the edited, pandemic awards shows of last year. These will be full-fledged awards shows with red carpets and stars. With that in mind: The 2021 Emmys are happening very soon. It's been a busy year for television, what with your queens gambits and your mares of Easttowns in the running. In fact, The Queen's Gambit has already won nine Emmys, following the Creative Arts ceremonies that happened over the weekend. So yes, you can expect a lot more gold for Anya Taylor-Joy's Beth Harmon. But who else will triumph in the Primetime Emmys? Expect lots of love for Ted Lasso and The Crown. (But hey, Emily in Paris is nominated—anything could happen.) Read on for our other predictions.

