Universal Reportedly Want Animated Fast & Furious Spinoff Show

Oh dear, Fast & Furious Crossroads, what am I gonna do with you? At times equally fascinating and infuriating, Slightly Mad Studios’ car-’em-up is not a racer but in fact a linear action game in the vein of Call of Duty. As if that weren’t enough, they somehow graft in a bunch of hero shooter mechanics like those found in Overwatch, including gimmick powers and swapping between multiple characters mid-mission. The game’s initial sales pitch was for an expansive, DLC-supported multiplayer with a strong story campaign crafted by the very people behind the Fast & Furious franchise. Given Vin Diesel’s affinity for the games industry and the franchise being pliable in the hands of the creators of Project Cars, there was genuine anticipation for Crossroads to be a potentially great license tie-in game.

