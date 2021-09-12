8K Red Dead Redemption 2 With Over 50 Mods and Ray Tracing Effects on an RTX 3090 is Breathtaking

Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 remains a sight to behold, but this new 8K showcase brings the game’s visuals to a completely new level. A couple of months ago, we already covered the popular Red Dead sequel running in 8K resolution with ReShade Ray Tracing effects, and the creator of this particular video, “Digital Dreams”, has now shared another video. The channel’s latest showcase uses over 50 mods, combined with its own custom “Beyond All Limits” ReShade Ray Tracing preset in order to further improve the title’s Ambient Occlusion effects and Global Illumination. Without a doubt, the game looks absolutely spectacular on this setup, and we’re seriously wondered whether this is the same game as we played.