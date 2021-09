Viewers of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta would likely agree that Yung Joc is considered to be one of the peacemakers on the show. Despite getting into his own drama in the relationship department, Yung Joc (real name: Jasiel Amon Robinson) has been able to provide advice to fellow cast members who have dealt with their share of ups and downs. And his passion for helping others naturally trickles down to his children.

