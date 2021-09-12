CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner Pays a Visit to Afghan Children at a Refugee Center: “This Is A Human Endeavor”

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Garner Pays a Visit to Afghan Children at a Refugee Center: “This Is A Human Endeavor”. Jennifer Garner is donating her time to assist Afghan refugee children. According to a news statement from Save the Children, the 49-year-old actress visited an Afghan refugee facility outside Washington, D.C., which serves as the first stop for hundreds of people who have recently fled Afghanistan.

