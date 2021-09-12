CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, has announced his candidacy for the presidency of France.

By George Mackie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHidalgo, the mayor of Paris, has announced his candidacy for the presidency of France. Anne Hidalgo, the socialist mayor of Paris, announced her intention to run for president in next year’s election on Sunday, joining a growing list of opponents to centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron. “I have decided to be...

