Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, has announced his candidacy for the presidency of France.

Japan will head to elections for the first time since the departure of Abe Shinzo, the country’s longest-serving prime minister who resigned in September 2020 owing to health reasons. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has dominated Japanese politics since the second world war. The Economist Intelligence Unit expects the LDP will once again return with a majority along with its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, with the election likely to be held in October 2021. However, intra-party factional rivalry within the LDP resurfaced under the tenure of Suga Yoshihide, Mr Abe’s successor. This will dilute the party’s dominance of Japanese politics. Meanwhile, the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) and the Democratic Party merged in September 2020 to form a unified party also known as the CDP. This increased their parliamentary seat tally to its highest since 2012, the last time a non-LDP party was in power.

