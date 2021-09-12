Pleasantville, PCM Cross Country Have Meet at Pleasantville

Pleasantville and PCM’s cross country squads will be in action today as they will have their meet at Pleasantville. The Trojans are coming off fourth-place finishes from both the boys and girls in their last meet at Central Decatur. Two freshmen finished as the best runners from the meet for Pleasantville, who were Kurt Kuhnen and Kyleigh McConnell. Kuhnen finished 16th with a time of 19:51.95 while McConnell finished 14th with a time of 24:25.69.