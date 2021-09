CLEMSON, S.C. – Five different Tigers found the endzone and Clemson amassed 262 passing and 242 rushing yards, as the No. 6 ranked Tigers downed SC State, 49-3, on Saturday evening inside Memorial Stadium. A stadium full of 78,609 fans gathered to celebrate Clemson’s first home contest of the season, as well as tributes to 9/11 first responders and C.J. Spiller’s College Football Hall of Fame induction.