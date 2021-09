With the improvement of medical care over the decades, we are all living longer, healthier lives. The advances in human medicine are also reflected in veterinary care and our pets are often able to surpass previous expected lifespans. We have come to expect however that at some point our geriatric pets may be diagnosed with ailments such as cardiac disease, kidney failure or arthritis for example. Many clients are surprised however to find that geriatric dogs may, and often do develop senility, also referred to as canine cognitive dysfunction syndrome (CCDS)

PETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO