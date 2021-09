The Honolulu City Council has set aside $1million to destroy the terrifying yet popular hiking trail and Instagram-worthy site Haiku Stairs, aka Stairway to Heaven. What is one of the most famous man-made wonders of the USA for almost 70 years is still attracting about 4,000 visitors each year, despite dangers like the hike being termed a crime, fines up to $1,000, and the fact that it is hazardous. The illicit yet iconic stairway was built in 1940 by the U.S. Navy to provide access to a secret military radio base used in World War 2. It never was meant to be a recreational hike, but there’s no better trail for hikers than the steep 2,480-foot climb, which includes 3,922 narrow steps built into Oahu’s Koolau mountain range.

