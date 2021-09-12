CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles prospect Zach Watson secures a rare 20-20 season: ‘He’s got a lot of bat speed for a little guy’

By Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sd3KK_0btf8Cid00
Zach Watson, the center fielder the Orioles took out of LSU in the third round of the 2019 draft, hit his 20th home run Sunday to become the organization’s second farmhand to notch a 20-20 season in the past 40 seasons. Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media

The last Orioles minor leaguer to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season — DJ Stewart in 2017 — wasn’t the most likely candidate to do that.

The next, Double-A Bowie outfielder Zach Watson, can’t kick the stigma that he’s too small to be a power hitter. After this year, it might not be wise to doubt him much longer.

Watson, the center fielder the Orioles took out of LSU in the third round of the 2019 draft, hit his 20th home run Sunday to become the organization’s second farmhand to notch a 20-20 season in the past 40 seasons.

In an impressive draft class that has already seen several of the Orioles’ top picks succeed in the high minors, including Adley Rutschman and Kyle Stowers, Watson can be talked about in that same conversation for, among other things, his pop.

“You look at him and the first thing you say is, ‘OK, this guy must just be a rabbit, he’s just running around everywhere, probably bunts,’” Bowie manager Buck Britton said of Watson, who is listed at 6-foot, 160 pounds. “But then he gets in there and he takes a big-boy swing. I think that’s just the way the game is going, and he does a really nice [job]. He’s got a lot of bat speed for a little guy. That’s how he generates his power. He moves really well. We talk about the sequence of the body moving, generating energy and stuff. I think he’s the prototypical little man who has power.”

Watson, who is batting .253 with a .769 OPS, 20 home runs and 23 steals between High-A Aberdeen and Bowie, acknowledges that’s a common perception, one he only has one way to combat: driving the ball over everyone’s heads.

“I’ve always had power,” Watson said last month at Bowie. “Ever since growing up, I’ve been a power hitter. But my size, everybody looks over it. They don’t see the power, but it’s always been there. It really has. I’ve showed it a lot more this year.”

Much of that, he says, comes down to the Orioles’ use of data and technology to improve hitters’ swing decisions , which allows them to focus only on pitches they can drive and lay off even the strikes that they can’t put a barrel on.

Watson said he struggled with chasing pitches at LSU, even as he hit .311 with an .857 OPS in three seasons there as an everyday player for the Tigers. He was drafted with a reputation for being a standout defender in center field who boasted top-level speed — an attractive, albeit traditional, skill set for a center fielder.

All that’s expected of such a player is to get on base and set the table for the guys who hit home runs. In the modern game, though, power is ubiquitous. Watson has been able to drive the ball like this for so long, he said, that teammates from high school will read stories or reports on him that downplay his power and say, “This dude has been hitting home runs since he was 8 years old.”

“He can really run, he plays a really good center field, but for a little guy like that to pack the punch he does, it’s impressive,” Britton said. “They’re not just wall-scrapers when he gets them. He gets ’em. Obviously, it’s power to the pull side. But he’s tough to beat on the inner half of the plate. There’s still some things, the breaking ball gives him trouble at times. But when he gets into a good hitter’s count, one thing he does is make sure he’s on time for a fastball if it’s out over the middle of the plate. It’s impressive.”

The same can be said for many members of Watson’s draft class this year, with Rutschman and Stowers already at Triple-A Norfolk, Gunnar Henderson finishing strong at Aberdeen and several others joining Watson in Bowie’s playoff push this month.

Watson has enjoyed being part of a group that means so much to the Orioles’ future.

“They want to get up to the big leagues,” he said. “They want to do what they can do to help out the big leagues. Hopefully one day I’m up there doing whatever they want me to do. Whether it’s center, right, DH, whatever it is. I just want to be there and hopefully I can put the bat on the ball as much as I can.”

Comments / 0

Related
masnsports.com

Outfielder Zach Watson is only 20-20 player on O’s farm

BOWIE - When you look at the top home run hitters on the Orioles farm they are mostly a group of real big and strong players. Mostly, but not all. In that group of players who have the physical look of middle-of-the-order hitters is center fielder Zach Watson of the Double-A Bowie Baysox.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Watson
Person
Dj Stewart
Person
Adley Rutschman
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson sent to Cubs' bench on Tuesday evening

Chicago Cubs outfielder Trayce Thompson is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Thompson will rest in Chicago after Ian Happ was announced as Tuesday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on two batted balls this season, Thompson has produced a .143 expected average and a 50%...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Bat#Lsu#Tigers#Triple A Norfolk#Aberdeen#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
WGN News

Patrick Wisdom breaks the Cubs’ rookie home run record

MILWAUKEE – One of the bright spots of a Cubs’ season that has mostly been spent out of contention is the discovery of a player who could be a part of their future plans. Thirty-year-old rookie Patrick Wisdom has emerged as one of the team’s best power hitters this year, showing power as he finally […]
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Seattle Mariners 2021 Wild Card Chase Breakdown, Pt. 1

As of this morning, the Seattle Mariners find themselves heading home after a six-game road trip that saw them sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks before dropping a tough series to the Houston Astros. Winning 4 of 6 in this stretch was probably the realistic expectation for this group, but losing the...
MLB
NBC Sports

Phillies' series vs. Mets ends in 'kinda devastating' fashion for Bryce Harper

The Phillies jumped out to a two-run lead against the Mets on Sunday Night Baseball but were unable to complete the sweep, falling 3-2 to end a four-game winning streak. The Phils got exactly what they wanted with Bryce Harper at the plate with two outs in the ninth, representing the go-ahead run. Harper had another big all-around game but made the final out against Edwin Diaz, flying out to deep left field.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy