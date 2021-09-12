CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How to Find the Right Scuba Diving Insurance

By Chauncey Crail
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKD5W_0btf7zLp00

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure .

Scuba diving carries inherent and unique risk—no matter how skilled or experienced you are at diving. To protect against pricey medical bills and other costs, it’s a good idea to secure divers insurance before hitting the water.

Here’s what to know about finding and purchasing decent scuba diving coverage.

Why Get Dive Insurance?

Nobody is immune to the risks of diving. According to the Divers Alert Network (DAN) Annual Diving Report, the majority of diving incidents occur in shallow waters no deeper than 35 feet and the majority of diving deaths occur among experienced divers who’ve been certified for 16 to 20 years. Even the most meticulous and experienced divers can experience dangerous equipment failure or other mishaps that can have severe consequences. In any case, solid insurance is vital.

Medical treatment, medical evacuation and other expenses for divers who experience incidents while diving can be expensive—sometimes to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Having insurance for diving is a way to protect yourself from these sky-high costs.

Travel insurance can cover medical expenses and medical evacuation costs, but policies often exclude dangerous activities such as scuba diving. That’s why it’s often best to lock in separate coverage.

What Does Dive Insurance Cover?

Here’s what to expect from a good scuba diving insurance policy.

Coverage for Medical Bills

The most common expense covered by dive insurance is emergency medical bills. Medical emergencies associated with diving remain rare, but treatment tends to be specialized and costly.

Barotrauma, for example, is an injury caused by the change in pressure that divers experience while ascending or descending without appropriate safety measures. It most commonly affects the ears and sinuses and can lead to bleeding or rupturing. Pulmonary barotrauma describes this condition when it affects the lungs. This can sometimes lead to life-threatening lung overinflation injuries.

Perhaps the most famous dive-related medical risk is decompression illness (DCI) or decompression sickness (DCS). Colloquially known as “the bends,” this condition also stems from pressure changes. Nitrogen in the bloodstream and tissue in a pressurized environment expands if you ascend too rapidly, causing tissue damage as nitrogen bubbles expand.

While getting the bends can usually be avoided through carefully controlled ascents, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that “DCI can occur even in divers who have carefully followed the standard decompression tables and the principles of ‘safe’ diving. Serious permanent injury or death may result.” Flying in an airplane too soon after diving can also result in DCI.

Other diving-related medical risks dive insurance may cover include drowning, nitrogen narcosis, oxygen toxicity, immersion induced pulmonary edema and hazardous marine life encounters.

Additional coverage

The exact benefits of your scuba diving insurance will depend on the insurance provider and the benefits package you purchase. With this in mind, keep an eye out for coverage for:

  • Search and rescue coverage
  • Extra transportation and accommodation
  • Travel delay
  • Lost diving equipment

Another element that varies according to coverage is the location or depth of the dive covered. Diving in some countries may not be covered and some types or depths of dives may not be covered. Make sure that your insurance policy matches your specific travel and diving plans.

Related: Best Travel Insurance Plans of 2021

Top Scuba Diving Insurance Options

DAN

A nonprofit organization, Divers Alert Network (DAN) has been supporting underwater safety for 40 years. Recognized by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) as “a leading dive safety organization and provider of dive accident coverage,” the outfit boasts impressive research and educational programming.

To enroll in DAN Accident Insurance, you first need to purchase a membership. An Individual Membership is $40 per year and a Family Membership is available for $60 per year. Once you’re a member, you can choose your level of insurance coverage: Master ($42/year), Preferred ($77/year) or Guardian ($118/year). These prices reflect the differences in benefits and deductibles for each tier. Prices may vary slightly by state.

Travel and liability insurances are also available through DAN but commercial diving is not covered.

DiveAssure

DiveAssure is a dive-specific coverage option dedicated to safety, medical and travel dive preparedness. Like DAN, DiveAssure requires membership, but the membership fee is  included in the price when you purchase an insurance package.

DiveAssure offers two policy package options: Gold and Platinum. Both include annual coverage options and no depth limit, but the Platinum package offers higher benefits. The Gold plan, on the other hand, offers annual or short-term coverage, making it a great choice for occasional divers.

The Gold plan costs around $99 and the Platinum plan is about $130. DiveAssure also offers Dive&Travel and Dive&Travel Plus packages, which cover non-diving related travel in addition to diving. With Dive&Travel coverage, the Plus option will get you increased benefits for problems such as lost diving equipment, lost baggage and travel delay. Both plans include coverage for Covid-19 quarantine expenses during a trip.

DiveAssure is also set apart by it’s unique “Liveaboard Rider” coverage, which provides travel insurance benefits related to liveaboard trips that wouldn’t be covered by a typical travel insurance policy.

World Nomads

World Nomads offers travel insurance that doesn’t exclude scuba diving and many other extreme or hazardous sports. They also have safety advice, downloadable planning guides and a worldwide Q&A community forum.

The World Nomads Standard Plan includes coverage for eligible medical problems, personal belongings, trip cancellation and certain activities, including diving. The Explorer Plan offers everything in the standard plan but with increased benefits and wider coverage options including commercial, cave diving and dive instructor coverage.

World Nomads is more suited to short-term coverage and does not extend policies for more than 180 days. Price quotes will vary depending on your trip details.

World Nomads coverage is well-suited for infrequent divers. Plans may include coverage if you contract Covid during your trip, such as coverage for medical expenses, medical evacuation and trip interruption.

Taking the Plunge

Always read over policy details carefully to determine which coverage is the right fit for your trip. Pay special attention to exclusions so that you’re not caught by surprise if you have to make a claim.

When you do drop beneath the surface, the right scuba diving insurance can keep your finances afloat no matter what happens.

Chauncey Crail’s work covering film, art, travel, personal finance, health, automotive, aviation, home improvement, small business and other subjects has been published by a variety of media outlets, including Forbes Advisor, Investopedia, Rolling Stone and Robb Report, among other publications.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Booking an autumn getaway? A buyers’ guide to finding the right insurance

Travel insurance is often left until the last minute when people are planning a getaway. But if you’re travelling abroad, it’s vital to make sure you have appropriate cover in case anything goes wrong – particularly against the uncertain background of the pandemic.Nearly one in four (23%) people say not being sufficiently protected by travel insurance or not having the right kind of cover is one of their main concerns about travelling, according to research commissioned by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).Mark Shepherd from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) says: “Having travel insurance is vitally important to...
LIFESTYLE
architectureartdesigns.com

Tips For Finding The Right Stone Suppliers

When you want to redo your kitchen, bathroom, or other interior space in your home with new stone countertops, there is a lot of information that you will need to find. You may be looking for best granite suppliers or best stone suppliers in the area. Stone suppliers are not as easy to find as they used to be so don’t expect it to happen quickly. In this article we have compiled some tips and tricks for finding the right stone supplier near you!
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Diving Equipment#Scuba Diving#Advertiser Disclosure#The Divers Alert Network#Dci#Accommodation Travel#Dan Accident Insurance#An Individual Membership#A Family Membership#Guardian
tripsavvy.com

The 9 Best Scuba Diving Sites in French Polynesia

When it comes to diving in French Polynesia, there are some givens you can expect no matter which island you pick. Expect warm water (over 80 degrees F is the norm), great visibility (100 feet or more in some areas), and healthy populations of wildlife ranging from sharks to schooling neon-colored parrotfish.
WORLD
sixtyandme.com

How to Find the Right Exercise You Love

By now, it is common knowledge that exercise is not only how to keep our bodies fit and healthy, but also how to keep our brains in good shape, especially as we move forward into our 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. Study after study confirm that physical activity is vital in helping us stay mentally alert as well as enhancing our cardiovascular and immune systems, among other benefits.
WORKOUTS
KOOL 96.5

Tourons Learn Why You Should Keep Your Dog on a Leash in National Parks

Just when you don't think it can get worse with tourons in America's National Parks, they go and prove us wrong. When a touron took a chicken into Yellowstone National Park to cook it in a geyser, we thought 'that has to be the dumbest thing ever.' Then we see videos of people trying to pet the bison, and that is definitely more dumb. The people who crowd around the bears in National Parks are next-level stupid. But the latest video found proves that there is a new, previously unknown level of idiocy and lack of responsibility.
ANIMALS
cruisehive.com

Another Three Cruise Destinations Added to CDC Level 4 Travel List

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to elevate its travel notices. In the latest round of updates, another three Caribbean cruise destinations are now at level 4. St. Kitts and Nevis, Belize, and Grenada all have updated travel notices due to the growing spread of COVID.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Only In Rhode Island

These 7 Easy Loop Trail Hikes Will Show You All Of The Natural Beauty Rhode Island has to offer

There’s not much better than a good hike out in nature. Breathing in fresh air, hearing the birds above, observing your surroundings, it’s a great way to enjoy time with loved ones or find some peace and quiet for yourself. One of the nicest ways to hike is on a loop trail, there is no […] The post These 7 Easy Loop Trail Hikes Will Show You All Of The Natural Beauty Rhode Island has to offer appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
mbl.edu

A Deep Dive to Discover How Diverse Octopus Species Coexist | Newswise

MBL Senior Scientist Roger Hanlon is senior author on this new study. Newswise — There are more than 300 species of octopus living in diverse habitats that span coral reefs, seagrass beds, sand plains and polar ice regions where they feed on lower trophic levels. Most famous for having eight arms (octopus comes from the Greek, octópus, which means “eight foot”), the behavioral ecology of these mysterious sea creatures, especially octopuses that share habitats, is important for understanding the role they play in community structure and biodiversity of an ecosystem. Coexistence has been well studied in many species, but seldom in cephalopods like octopuses.
WILDLIFE
Tree Hugger

Why a Squirrel's Personality Makes a Difference

Anyone who has ever watched squirrels at a bird feeder knows they don’t all act the same. Some are very bold and will relentlessly ignore birds and even people in order to snatch a meal. Others are less aggressive and will stay off to the side, prepared to dart in and grab seed when the opportunity strikes.
WILDLIFE
backpacker.com

Preview: Was the First Appalachian Trail Thru-Hiker a Fraud?

Outside+ members can read the full version of this story from our print edition, and so much more. Sign up today. Long-distance hiking has its own Book of Genesis, and it is a dusty tome: old, no longer in print, its prose antique and glinting with a starry-eyed wonder that is sparse in today’s cynical world. The book is entitled Walking With Spring, and in it, author Earl Shaffer writes: “The trail ascended through spruce thickets along Katahdin Stream.” It is his first-person account of what the book’s cover describes as “the first solo hike of the legendary Appalachian Trail.”
LIFESTYLE
Field & Stream

Mono, Flouro, Braid: Best Fishing Lines

Having the best fishing line is often the most overlooked piece of the fishing-paraphernalia puzzle, yet, it’s definitely the most important item in any angler’s arsenal. After all, it’s the only connection between you and your catch. While there’s no one type or brand to fit all scenarios, there are...
HOBBIES
healthday.com

Dentists: How to Find One

Whether you're moving to a new city or working up the courage to schedule your first checkup in years, you don't want to trust your teeth to just anyone. Here's how to find a dentist who's right for you. Get advice from family and friends. A recommendation from someone you...
HEALTH INSURANCE
businessobserverfl.com

Insurance agency finds success going against the norm

New salespeople at Atlas Insurance are given an interesting, somewhat counterintuitive, task when they start working at the Sarasota-based firm: they are told to avoid sales goals for at least their first two years. Sometimes three years. In the competitive insurance world, where a growing book of business is gold,...
SARASOTA, FL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Insurers Learn How to Reimagine Employee Benefits at Webinar

Through digital transformation, employee benefits insurers can achieve hyper-personalization; Jim Harris, disruptive innovation expert and bestselling author, tells how; For friends and clients of Global IQX. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Discover how insurance companies are future-proofing their employee benefits businesses and embracing uncertainty at the...
ECONOMY
sflcn.com

How To Find The Right Custom Athletic Graphics Company

Sports and design might seem like completely separate fields that don’t have a meeting point, but that is far from the truth. These two fields often intertwine, especially when marketing is an important part of the specific sport that you are a part of. That is why athletic graphics have become extremely important in the sports world and I suppose that you already understand the significance of any kind of marketing in sports. Well, athletic graphics can help you step up the game and take things to the next level. Here is more on the topic.
SPORTS
floridasportsman.com

How to Find Lobster Lairs

Over the years we accumulate hundreds of fishing and diving spots and one of the interesting things I've found is there are three types of spots: Fishing, lobstering, and those where you can do both. The shape and design of each hole or ledge will lend itself to one or...
HOBBIES
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Robb Report

Robb Report

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy