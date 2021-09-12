CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rit dye enjoyed robust sales during pandemic thanks to colorful consumer trend

The local owner of an iconic dye brand says a colorful consumer trend helped grow the business during the pandemic. He joined the Noon Business Hour Friday.

The Drum

TikTok taps Mediaocean to expand ad sales: ‘Market the way consumers consume’

TikTok has partnered with media intelligence company Mediaocean to open its inventory to a broader audience and pit it against digital rivals. The software firm, which manages $200bn in annualized media spend, has today opened up the sale of TikTok inventory for brands via an API. In the software, TikTok inventory will be up against other closed ecosystems such as Amazon, Facebook and Twitter. It enables advertisers to build and manage audiences, creatives and bids in real-time.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Phys.org

Changing consumer habits are a silver lining from the pandemic

One silver lining to come from the pandemic may be how much more mindful we are about money, a new University of Otago report reveals. The latest New Zealand Consumer Lifestyles Report surveyed 1640 people in late 2020 with the aim of providing insights into the lifestyles, consumption patterns and choices, and behavioral trends of New Zealanders.
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

New Study Reveals Career Change Statistics And Trends During The Pandemic

The pandemic has forced many Americans to rethink their career choices including where and how people want to work. Many experts have referred to this period in time as the ‘Great Resignation’ with more and more Americans choosing to pursue new employment opportunities each day. Mohnish Pabrai On The Scale...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBAY Green Bay

Report: Boom in booze sales during pandemic

New findings about childhood vaccinations versus COVID-19, and Omega-3 fatty acids, or fish oil supplements. The DNR says people need to recycle and compost more.
DRINKS
readwrite.com

How Small Businesses Can Grow Sales During the Pandemic

This sudden disaster changed the very shape of society. And the sector that has been most impacted is business, thereby largely affecting the entire world’s economy. The major impact during this situation was on the small businesses, whose income graph saw a downward turn. However, there are many ways that these businesses can survive even during these crises.
SMALL BUSINESS
newschain

Shake-up of travel rules expected to be announced on Friday

An overhaul of the rules for international travel is expected to be announced on Friday, the PA news agency understands. It has been reported that the green and amber lists will be merged to form one category of low-risk countries, while the number of destinations on the red list will be reduced.
WORLD
hrexecutive.com

5 ways to get ahead of Biden’s new employer vaccine mandate

In addition to questions about the details that have been released—including that federal employees and contractors must be vaccinated with no testing option and that private-sector employers must mandate vaccines or weekly testing—concerns about pandemic-driven shifts in how many employers operate are coming up, said Jillian Kornblatt, a labor and employment partner at Dorsey & Whitney.
INDUSTRY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens’ First Diesel Collection Makes Retail Debut

Click here to read the full article. START YOUR ENGINES: It’s almost go-time for the first Diesel collection designed by creative director Glenn Martens. Ahead of its arrival in stores, planned for early 2022, the brand is dropping a six-look taster set today with a shortlist of retail partners and on the Diesel website. Meant to sum up Martens’ approach to Diesel, the six looks — three meant for women and the same for men — were taken from the runway collection last June in Milan, which played on the brand’s denim heritage and the Belgian designer’s knack for experimentation. A...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Audacy

The best U.S. cities for burger lovers: survey

Who is the burger king? A new survey has broken down the best burgers available in nearly 200 of the biggest cities in the U.S. to find where burger fans should plan their next trip. See the results of customer surveys from 197 cities in the U.S.
RESTAURANTS
Audacy

Audacy

