CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets begin the Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson era with Week 1 matchup vs. Sam Darnold and the Panthers

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

The time has arrived to officially begin a new chapter of Jets football when Gang Green battles the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday.

Robert Saleh is the new head coach and has brought an “All Gas No Brakes” slogan to the organization. And the new driver stepping on the gas is the No. 2 overall pick from April’s NFL Draft, Zach Wilson.

This is the first game together for Saleh and Wilson and the rookie duo hope it’s the beginning of a long run together in green and white.

And, of course, the first opponent out of the gate is the team that features the “franchise” quarterback that preceded Wilson in the Big Apple, Sam Darnold.

Darnold wasn’t good during his three years in New York. And at times, he was downright awful. He threw for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and tossed 39 interceptions with a passer rating of 78.6. His record as a starter was 13-25. Four wins as a rookie out of USC after being the third overall pick in the 2018 draft. Seven the next season and two in 2020.

Memories of his Monday Night Football performance against the Patriots in October 2019 still haunts Jets fans. As he gift-wrapped four interceptions to New England’s defense — and finished with only 86 yards passing in an embarrassing 33-0 loss — he infamously uttered “I’m seeing ghosts” for the whole nation to hear.

Last year, you could count on your hands how many touchdowns Darnold threw.

Nine. That’s it.

Yes, Darnold would make an occasional Patrick Mahomes off-script throw. But he would follow it up with boneheaded interceptions. The good moments were too rare, which led to the Jets trading him in April to the Panthers for three picks and starting over with Wilson.

And no matter what happens during Darnold’s time in Carolina, it was the right decision for the Jets to move forward with Wilson. Some might feel the former BYU star needs to justify the move in Week 1, but he isn’t focused on that narrative.

“That’s definitely not something I think about. He’s doing his own thing now, he’s got a great situation going for him,” Wilson said. “I think the organization already decided to go one way and it’s not because Sam’s not a good football player, it’s just they wanted a fresh start. So, I’m happy for him and it’s a new situation for me. That’s not even something that crosses my mind. It’s just how can I continually get better every single day, prepare to do the right things on Sunday. How can I help our team win football games?”

This is the correct — and mature — response because Wilson’s tenure will center around how many games he can win.

Saleh believes he has done everything he can to put his rookie QB in the best possible situation to succeed.

“We’ve given it to him in camp the best we could with the way we run our defense,” Saleh said. “He’s kind of getting used to all the stuff. ... Flipping coverages and just trying to make it hard on him. And it’s gonna be no different [in the game]. … Talking to [Mike LaFleur] on the field, we make it so chaotic in practice and we just can’t help but feel the game is going to be slower to him.”

And on Sunday for the Jets to get a win on the road Wilson is going to need help, starting at the line of scrimmage.

The Panthers defensive line poses a huge challenge to Saleh, Wilson and the rest of the rebuilding Jets. Brian Burns, former Arizona Cardinal Haason Reddick, Derrick Brown, Morgan Fox and DaQuan Jones headline this unit and can cause issues for Gang Green.

Burns has All-Pro talent. In 2020, he finished with nine sacks, eight tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He causes problems even when he doesn’t sack the quarterback, finishing with 57 pressures, seventh-most in the NFL.

The Panthers signed Reddick — a New Jersey kid who played at Temple — after he put up a career year with 12.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 56 pressures and six forced fumbles. Brown is a former Top 10 pick out of Auburn and has talent.

The Jets counter to the Panthers imposing front is last year’s first-round pick Mekhi Becton, rookie Aljiah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, and either Morgan Moses or George Fant. An inconsistent group at best during training camp and preseason because of injuries. They have to win this matchup so Gang Green can execute their offensive game plan.

“They got a good defensive front. We got a lot of things we got to key on,” Becton said. “They’re a penetrating team. We got to come off the ball like they come off the ball. It’s gonna be a real grimy game, a real muddy game. We ready for it.”

If the offensive line can create running lanes for the running backs, then offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur can feature his creative play-action calls. That could lead to explosive passing plays.

And for the Jets defensive, it starts with their defensive line.

They have to pressure Darnold — we all know what happens when he feels the pressure — and disrupt running lanes to contain star running back Christian McCaffrey . If they don’t, then the Panthers can exploit the inexperienced Jets secondary with receivers Robby Anderson, DJ Moore and Terrace Marshall.

Sunday is the start of a new era for the Jets. And the first chapter for Saleh, Wilson and the rest of the team will be written against their former quarterback.

Let’s see if they can rise to the challenge.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Week 1: Jets vs. Panthers

Scenes from the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by New York Jets free safety Lamarcus Joyner during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.
NFL
WCNC

Darnold faces his replacement Wilson when Panthers host Jets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam Darnold faces his former team on Sunday when the Carolina Panthers host the New York Jets in the season opener. Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but was traded to Carolina after going 13-25 in three seasons with the Jets.
Yardbarker

Sam Darnold sidesteps question about Jets ahead of Week 1 showdown vs. Gang Green

Sam Darnold isn’t adding any fuel to the fire when it comes to his upcoming matchup against the team that drafted him. Darnold’s Carolina Panthers face off against the New York Jets in Week 1. The Jets drafted Darnold third overall in 2018 and put the hopes of the franchise on him before ultimately trading him during the past offseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fant
USA Today

Panthers QB Sam Darnold on time with Jets: 'I didn't do my job'

We have yet to fully evaluate his on-field performance here, but Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is definitely acing the off-field portion of his test. That includes saying all the right things, even when it may be painful to say them. Darnold has not shied away from answering questions about...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers: 3 even Week 1 matchups

In what areas are the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers evenly matched?. It’s Labor Day, which officially means that the New York Jets are less than one week away from their season-opening clash with the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. I previously broke down some of the matchups in this...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Gang Green#The Carolina Panthers#The Big Apple#Usc#Patriots#Byu
New York Post

Jets expect ‘much different Sam Darnold’ in Week 1 versus Panthers

On the NFL’s “Quarterback Revenge Tour,” it isn’t as hyped as Tom Brady visiting the Patriots in Week 4 or even Matthew Stafford going head-to-head against Jared Goff in Week 7. But Sam Darnold’s Panthers against Zach Wilson’s Jets on Sunday is a storyline that adds intrigue to a rebuilding...
NFL
Newsday

No pressure, kid: How Jets coach Robert Saleh's words put Zach Wilson at ease

Zach Wilson doesn’t want to join the list of Jets’ supposed saviors who never led the tortured franchise to great success. He wants to be one of many players who helped turn around the Jets. That’s what made Robert Saleh’s message on draft night so meaningful to the 22-year-old quarterback.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
catcrave.com

5 major observations from Sam Darnold in Week 1 vs. NY Jets

What were some major observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 1 against the New York Jets?. This was the moment Sam Darnold had been waiting for. A chance to turn his career around and get one over on the team that gave up on him in the process.
kslsports.com

Jets QB Zach Wilson Throws First Touchdown Pass In NFL Debut Against Panthers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former BYU and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson tossed the first touchdown pass of his NFL career during Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers hosted the Jets on Sunday, September 12. With 1:25 remaining in the the third quarter, Wilson connected...
CBS Sports

Jets at Panthers picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends as Sam Darnold faces former team

The Carolina Panthers and New York Jets will begin their 2021 seasons with a head-to-head matchup against one another at Bank of America Stadium. This game has some added spice to it, specifically at the quarterback positions. For New York, they are beginning a new era under center as they'll start No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson right out of the shoot. What makes this even more interesting for the Jets is that Wilson will face the quarterback he replaced in Sam Darnold, who was traded to Carolina earlier this offseason.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers 19, Jets 14: Insta-reaction as Sam Darnold gets the last laugh at New York

The Carolina Panthers looked just good enough in their first game of the 2021 season Sunday, edging the New York Jets 19-14. It was a 3-D performance that popped, especially in the first half, as quarterback Sam Darnold, the Panthers’ D and a general sense of determination propelled Carolina to victory.
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy