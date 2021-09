BLOWING ROCK — Some folks are born with a silver spoon in their mouth. Not Zan Thompson. He claims to have had a paintbrush in his hand before he could even walk or talk. Thompson is the Artist in Residence at Edgewood Cottage for the week of Sept. 13-19 and, by looking the attention to detail in his watercolor pieces on display, it is easy to believe his claim.

BLOWING ROCK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO