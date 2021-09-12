CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Sells Luxurious Home for $2.45 Million Amid Divorce — See Inside [Pictures]

By Sterling Whitaker
 4 days ago
Yellowstone star and singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham has sold his home in California for $2.45 million, just weeks after listing it amid his divorce. The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,394-square-foot home sits in an exclusive area of Los Angeles. The residence was originally built in 1947, and the listing from Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany with Sotheby's International Realty touted its "European and mid-century modern sensibilities," describing the house as "stylish, upscale, modern yet cozy, peaceful, happy, light and bright."

