Detroit Lions: Jared Goff will determine what Detroit does in next April’s draft
The Detroit Lions are ready to open the season with Jared Goff as their new field general. How Goff performs will decide what the Lions do next April. It’s a new season with a new regime and a new quarterback. It couldn’t possibly smell more like a rebuild if the Lions just cut everyone and started signing players off the street. Actually, I guess they did a little of that already, didn’t they?sidelionreport.com
Comments / 0