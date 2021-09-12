CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff will determine what Detroit does in next April’s draft

By Robert Jones
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions are ready to open the season with Jared Goff as their new field general. How Goff performs will decide what the Lions do next April. It’s a new season with a new regime and a new quarterback. It couldn’t possibly smell more like a rebuild if the Lions just cut everyone and started signing players off the street. Actually, I guess they did a little of that already, didn’t they?

sidelionreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Jared Goff goes nuclear in comeback loss to 49ers

Lions QB Jared Goff completed 38 of 57 pass attempts for 338 yards with three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 41-33 loss to San Francisco. Goff completed 38 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He looked sharp in the second half after having only an average depth of target of 3 yards in the first half. Goff was playing catchup most of the game as the 49ers led by over 20 points during the game. T.J. Hockenson and D'Andre Swift will remain as Goff's two favorite targets heading into week two.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Honolulu Blue
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
Fox News

Matthew Stafford takes a not-so-subtle shot at Detroit Lions organization

One of the biggest moves in the NFL during the offseason happened quickly when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff. Stafford told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham what the ultimate goal is now...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lions Reportedly Reached Out To Veteran Cornerback

The Detroit Lions were dealt a massive blow to their secondary in Week 1, as second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a ruptured Achilles against the San Francisco 49ers. Okudah, last year’s No. 3 overall pick, hasn’t really lived up to his potential in the NFL yet. The Lions were hopeful that he’d be able to show the rest of the league what he can do this fall. Obviously, his Achilles injury has derailed those plans.
NFL
AllLions

One Player Lions Will Regret Not Claiming Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions will arguably go into the 2021 NFL season with the weakest receivers group in the entire league. And that's even after Detroit general manager Brad Holmes swung a trade for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson. So, all eyes were on what Holmes & Co. would do on...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Barry Sanders had sobering warning for Detroit Lions [Video]

A new regime is in town for the Detroit Lions and though 2021 will likely be a tough season, many have high hopes that the future is bright in the Motor City. Though it seems like head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes are making all of the right moves and changing the culture in Detroit, Lions legend Barry Sanders warns that though he is very excited about the new regime, there are no guarantees and tough days are ahead.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Are Reportedly Signing Notable Running Back

With Raheem Mostert officially out for the season, the San Francisco 49ers have wasted no time signing another running back to their roster. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing former Detroit Lions tailback Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad. He spent training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
MLive.com

Top Detroit Lions receiver Tyrell Williams suffers brain injury

DETROIT -- The Lions lost their top left tackle. They lost their top cornerback. And now they’ve lost their top receiver too, with Tyrell Williams entering concussion protocol after suffering a brain injury in the 41-33 loss on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Williams suffered the injury while trying...
NFL
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan talks 49ers’ CB options with Jason Verrett injured; Richard Sherman ‘always a possibility’

863 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Could Richard Sherman return to the San Francisco 49ers? Head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't eliminating the possibility following the likely loss of starting cornerback Jason Verrett for the season. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that he fears Verrett suffered a torn ACL, ending the season again for the often-injured veteran cornerback.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions sign free agent quarterback

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Washington Football Team quarterback Steven Montez to their practice squad. Montez played his college ball at Colorado.
NFL
MLive.com

Lots to like about where the Detroit Lions are heading under Dan Campbell. Jared Goff, not so much.

DETROIT -- Remember when the Lions raced to a 23-6 lead in last year’s opener against Chicago? Only to allow 21 unanswered points in a stunning loss? Or when they jumped to a 14-3 lead in Green Bay the following week? Only to allow 31 unanswered points in a stunning loss? Or when they needed fewer than 5 minutes to jump to a 14-0 lead two weeks later against New Orleans? Only to allow 35 unanswered points in a stunning loss?
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

145K+
Followers
336K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy