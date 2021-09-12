CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Elder is the Trumpist who may save Gavin Newsom's job

By Joe Garofoli
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Trump hasn’t said much about California’s recall election. But Trumpism may be responsible for killing its chances to succeed. A spate of recent polls show Tuesday’s recall headed to defeat, just weeks after likely voters were split on whether to toss out Gov. Gavin Newsom. The difference: Then, Democratic voters were far less engaged — or even aware of the fact that Newsom was on the endangered governor’s list — and weren’t dialed into an off-election-calendar recall vote.

Slate

Larry Elder Announces He’s “Detected Fraud” in California Recall Vote Results, Which Don’t Yet Exist

Tuesday is the last day for Californians to vote in the state’s gubernatorial recall election, which incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom is expected to win. His leading Republican opponent is a conservative talk-show host named Larry Elder who has been endorsed by a number of the party’s most nationally prominent right-wing figures and is campaigning against vaccine mandates. (In July, Elder hosted a self-identified doctor from Texas, “Kathy,” on his radio show. She suggested Bill Gates may be using the vaccine to control minority populations and said that COVID-19 can be treated with, among other things, hydrogen peroxide and the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Caitlyn Jenner got absolutely destroyed in Gavin Newsom recall election

Reality television star and former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner secured just a tiny sliver of the replacement vote in the Gavin Newsom recall election, according to preliminary voting results. Jenner's face-plant is especially notable given that she was one of the candidates with the most substantial name recognition in not just...
Washington Post

California’s recall election makes it abundantly clear: Trump is lying about election fraud

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landslide victory in Tuesday’s recall election was unsurprising to anyone with a cursory knowledge of the state’s voting habits. The preliminary results also starkly rebuke former president Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated pre-election charge that the vote was rigged. Trump, as usual, provides no evidence that anything was...
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
San Francisco Chronicle

How Republicans blew their opportunity to recall Gavin Newsom

Republicans had a generational chance to win a governor’s race in California on Tuesday — and they blew it. It would have been their first chance to occupy the governor’s mansion since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger — elected during the recall of Democrat Gray Davis in 2003 — won a second term. Voters elected Republican Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner that year, too, and no one from the party has won statewide office here since.
POLITICO

How Gavin Newsom survived the recall

LOS ANGELES — For a moment this summer, Gavin Newsom’s inner circle feared the effort to recall him could be drawing uncomfortably close. In late July and early August, the Delta variant of the coronavirus was raging, threatening school reopenings in the fall. Public polling showed many Democrats were so apathetic about voting that it was possible — if turnout was low enough — that a Republican could win.
