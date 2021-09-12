Larry Elder is the Trumpist who may save Gavin Newsom's job
Donald Trump hasn’t said much about California’s recall election. But Trumpism may be responsible for killing its chances to succeed. A spate of recent polls show Tuesday’s recall headed to defeat, just weeks after likely voters were split on whether to toss out Gov. Gavin Newsom. The difference: Then, Democratic voters were far less engaged — or even aware of the fact that Newsom was on the endangered governor’s list — and weren’t dialed into an off-election-calendar recall vote.www.sfchronicle.com
