Scotland's Sturgeon calls on UK leader to reassess Cambo oilfield

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday not to “simply go ahead and grant the permission” for the Cambo oilfield to start production, saying its licence needed to be reassessed.

The Cambo oilfield, in the North Sea off the Scottish island of Shetland, was handed licensing approval in 2001 and must now get permission to start production. Sturgeon said that initial decision should be reassessed against the background of more ambitious climate change targets.

Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party shares power with the Green Party in Scotland’s devolved parliament.

Britain wants to take a lead in efforts to cut emissions more quickly before the United Nations’ Climate Change conference, or COP26, in Scotland in November, but environmental groups have accused ministers of hypocrisy in even considering giving Cambo the green light.

“I’ve asked the prime minister not to simply go ahead and grant the permission to go ahead with production as a matter of course, that the licence should be reassessed against the same kind of climate requirements as new licences are going to be assessed,” Sturgeon told Sky News.

“I wouldn’t give the go ahead without a fundamental reassessment of the licence.”

Telegraph

Sturgeon drags Scotland to the left with plan for universal income

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon vowed to introduce rent controls, expand free healthcare and lay the groundwork for a universal basic income as she set out a government agenda that will drag Scotland to the left. Setting out her policy programme after agreeing a coalition deal with the Green Party, the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Business leaders urge Sturgeon to prioritise economy with ‘back to work’ message

Nicola Sturgeon is being urged to give Scots a “clear message that it’s safe to go back to work” as part of efforts to boost the country’s economy. Business leaders at CBI Scotland have set out a series of “concrete policy recommendations” for the First Minister who is due to announce her Programme for Government next week.
BUSINESS
informnny.com

Biden and UK, Australia leaders announce partnership to blunt China’s influence

(NewsNation Now) — President Biden announced a new partnership with the United Kingdom and Australia that is aimed at standing up to China. The first goal of the alliance, dubbed “AUUKUS,” is to get Australia a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. The fleet would not have nuclear weapons. Biden, Prime Minister...
POLITICS
newschain

EU is damaging peace process with Northern Ireland protocol, says Poots

The European Union is “damaging the peace process” in Northern Ireland through its actions following Brexit the region’s environment minister has said. Former DUP leader Edwin Poots answered questions at Stormont about the Northern Ireland Protocol and his party’s decision to withdraw from north/south political bodies. Mr Poots told MLAs...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Rebellion ends in whimper as only 10 Tories vote against Boris Johnson’s ‘un-Conservative’ tax rise

Just 10 Conservative MPs voted against Boris Johnson’s social care tax grab, amid warnings that it was un-conservative and would “cost jobs”. Despite mounting anger over the Government’s decision to hike National Insurance Contributions (NICs) by 1.25 percentage points, legislation implementing the tax change cleared its final stages in the Commons on Tuesday night.
POLITICS
