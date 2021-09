When the Berlin-born grocery delivery app, Gorillas, came to life back in the summer of 2020, little did it know just how much of a creative community it would build. With the stellar growth that the company is making, it has managed to bring together a crew of hundreds of avid cyclists from all backgrounds and cultures, fostering a rider community like no other. From DJs and artists to musicians and designers, Gorillas’ rider hub teems with creative individuals from across the globe.

EUROPE ・ 3 DAYS AGO