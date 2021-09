STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – David Arute took down the win in the 4th annual TC 13 SK Shootout on Friday night at Stafford Speedway. The race featured the top 13 finishers of the 40 lap SK Modified race. There was a caution on the first lap of the event for a multi-car incident. Arute would take the lead on the second attempt of the restart. The caution would come out on lap 1 for a spin by Michael Gervais, Jr.

STAFFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO