Netflix Establishes 'Anime Creators' Base' at Tokyo Office

By Sep 11, 12:00
Anime News Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigners Namiko Ishidate, Saina Cisse staff new area. Entertainment magazine Variety reported on Thursday that Netflix has launched an "Anime Creators' Base" at its company's new Tokyo office. Designers Namiko Ishidate and Saina Cisse are staffing the "Designers' Garage" area of the new base, meant to help creators develop conceptual art. Netflix posted a video tour of the base featuring the company's VTuber N-Ko.

www.animenewsnetwork.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Motion Capture#Television#Variety#Vtuber N Ko#Vr#The Anime Creators Base#Netflix Anime
Comments / 0

