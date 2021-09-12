CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dissed by USC. Cut by Chip Kelly. DeSean Jackson's home and has one thing on his mind

By Gary Klein
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXo8N_0btf6SNl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5aQQ_0btf6SNl00
Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson pulls in a pass at training camp in Irvine on July 28. Jackson is poised to play an important role in the Rams' offense this season. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The scenario has played out in DeSean Jackson ’s mind more than once.

Fans are packed into SoFi Stadium . Jackson breaks from the huddle and lines up wide. At the snap, the still speedy 14th-year pro beats a defender and sprints deep down the field.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford lofts a ball high and far. Jackson jets under it to catch a game-winning touchdown pass.

“That’s a very familiar sight for me, man,” Jackson said of the possibility. “I’m sure it is for a lot of people too.”

The Rams made a blockbuster move by trading for Stafford, giving coach Sean McVay an experienced, savvy, strong-armed quarterback like he always wanted. Jackson is the key piece for a Rams team considered a strong contender to play in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in February.

But signing Jackson, a Los Angeles native and former Long Beach Poly High star, also was important.

The Rams offense, among the NFL’s best with deep threats Sammy Watkins in 2017 and Brandin Cooks in 2018, once again has a player who can stretch defenses.

Jackson, 34, is one of the most dynamic deep-ball threats in NFL history. He ranks first among active players with a career average of 17.4 yards per catch. In stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he consistently scored on pass plays that covered 60 yards or more.

Last season, despite injuries that limited him to only five games in a second go-round with the Eagles, he scored on an 81-yard pass play.

When the Rams open their season at home against the Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football,” McVay is expected to show that the offense can once again thrill fans by sending the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Jackson deep.

“He’s a big-time factor — he’s done a great job in that part of his game,” McVay said. “But that certainly isn’t exclusively the way that you can use him.”

———

Jackson grew up in the Crenshaw District but attended Long Beach Poly , where the football program has produced more NFL players than any other public high school in the country.

Gene Washington, Willie Brown, Willie McGinest, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jackson are among 58 former Jackrabbits to play in the NFL, according to pro-football-reference.com.

As a high school senior, Jackson scored 15 touchdowns, eight covering 60 yards or more.

In the 2004 Southern Section Division I championship game at Angel Stadium, Long Beach Poly played Los Alamitos. And when a Long Beach Poly cornerback suffered a leg injury on the opening kickoff, the coaches turned to Jackson.

“They came to me, they’re like, ‘Man, we ain’t got any other choice… You’ve got to play corner,’” Jackson said. “I’m up for the challenge. I’m like, ‘Let’s go.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOcW5_0btf6SNl00
Long Beach Poly's DeSean Jackson intercepts a pass from Los Alamitos quarterback Jim Barnes and returns it for a touchdown in a CIF divisional championship game in 2006. (Christine Cotter / Los Angeles Times)

Jackson intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown in a 21-6 victory.

“He pretty much won us that championship,” former Poly coach Raul Lara said.

That was the last football game that Jackson played for a Los Angeles area team.

As Jackson and his teammates celebrated the victory, national signing day for college recruits loomed two months away.

Jackson was thought to be a lock to continue his career in Southern California by following what had become a Poly pipeline to USC.

But that’s not how it played out.

———

Lane Kiffin still does not know what wrong. Neither does Norm Chow.

Both were part of Pete Carroll’s USC coaching staff in 2005, when the Trojans were coming off a Bowl Championship Series title game rout of Oklahoma.

When Jackson arrived at Long Beach Poly, he joined a program that was sending four seniors — safety Darnell Bing, running back Hershel Dennis, offensive lineman Winston Justice, and defensive lineman Manuel Wright — to USC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KG9ub_0btf6SNl00
Portrait of Long Beach Poly wide receiver Desean Jackson, 17. (Los Angeles Times)

Jackson appeared on track to be the next in line.

“He was very slight way back then but just electric,” Kiffin said. “He was really different than any other receivers we'd had.”

Said Chow: “He was a ‘wow’ guy. Like, ‘Wow, look at that.’ He was something.”

The pressure for Southern California players to sign with the Trojans was immense, said Greg Biggins, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports.

“At that point in time Pete Carroll wasn’t recruiting — he was selecting,” Biggins said. “He was deciding if he wanted you, and you went there and there were no questions asked.

“I talked with a lot of kids who actually wanted to go to other schools because they wanted to play more…. and then they’d wake up the next morning and they couldn’t do it. They couldn’t pull the trigger and go somewhere else.”

Jackson noticed the trend.

“It was like almost guaranteed that people from Poly went to SC,” he said.

But Jackson changed that .

“I just kind of felt they took it for granted that I’m in their backyard and they’re the best school, they’re winning all these championships — ‘Oh, we got them in the cup,’” Jackson said. “I felt like they were giving other recruits better treatment.

“They told me I could wear No. 1 and they ended up giving it to [receiver recruit] Patrick Turner…. It just kind of felt like disrespect.”

Jackson said he visited Oklahoma, LSU and Florida and saw that other schools also had great programs. California, riding high under coach Jeff Tedford with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Marshawn Lynch, also stood out.

Carroll declined an interview request, but Chow said the staff sensed something was amiss after they did a home visit with Jackson’s family.

“My mom, she really wanted me to go to SC,” Jackson said. “My dad, he really wanted me to go to Cal…. I guess my dad wasn’t feeling the SC visit, but my mom was all in on it. So, I guess they got a feel for that….’We got a problem,’ because they knew my dad ran everything.”

On Feb. 2, 2005, Jackson appeared on television to announce his decision. He chose Cal.

“It went down to the wire all the way,” Tedford said. “I don’t think we absolutely felt it was a slam dunk until the letter came across the fax machine.”

Quarterback Mark Sanchez was on the same USC campus recruiting visit with Jackson and had played in two postseason all-star games with him.

“He was telling everybody what they wanted to hear in return, like ‘Yeah, I’m coming there. Yeah, Fight on, bro.’ He was selling it — until he wasn’t,” said Sanchez, now a FOX Sports game analyst.

“You can’t fault him for it…. Looking back at it, at the time you’re like, ‘Damn, we lost a really good player,’ and you’re like, ‘I can’t believe he would do that! But I mean everybody does that. That’s the whole process. He kind of flipped it on its head and marched to the beat of his own drummer, which I respect."

Jackson has no regrets. He said that getting away enabled him to “grow up on my own” and “kind of like create my own destiny.”

“I had a vision, and I knew what I wanted to do,” he said. “So, I went three years and said I was going to the NFL — and that’s what happened.”

———

Los Angeles is home for Jackson, but he embraced Philadelphia during eight seasons with the Eagles.

After the team selected him in the second round of the 2008 draft, Jackson emerged as an electrifying receiver and punt returner for a team that advanced to the NFC championship game. The Eagles made the playoffs three more times during Jackson’s first six seasons, describing the time as the “most fun” of his career.

Quarterback Donovan McNabb, running back Brian Westbrook, safety Brian Dawkins and cornerback Asante Samuel were among players that mentored Jackson.

“Vets to groom me the right way coming in,” he said.

Jackson was especially dynamic when catching passes from quarterback Michael Vick.

“We had some of those crazy games and passes and stuff that was like some of the funnest ball to play,” he said.

But after the 2013 season, the Eagles under first-year coach Chip Kelly released Jackson, who was coming off a career season and had been voted to the Pro Bowl for the third time. The move came the day NJ.com reported that the Eagles were concerned about Jackson’s alleged ties to gang members in Los Angeles.

Jackson denounced the report. A few days later, he signed with Washington, where McVay was the offensive coordinator. A month later, Kelly told reporters that releasing Jackson was “purely a football decision,” that had nothing to do with a report.

“I had a huge chip on my shoulder from 2013,” Jackson said. “Chip Kelly came in and they released me for allegations and speculation and all types of crazy stuff. I could have went to a lot of teams but I felt like I wanted to stay in the division so I could make them pay.

“So, I stayed and every time I played the Eagles I kicked their ass, and I went crazy on them.”

In five games against the Eagles over three seasons, Jackson amassed more than 100 receiving yards three times and scored two touchdowns.

Jackson then played two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he was traded to the Eagles in March 2019. He scored on two pass plays of more than 50 yards in his first game, but injuries limited him to eight games in two seasons. In his final game with the team, he scored on an 81-yard pass play.

Before the 2020 season, Jackson was at the center of controversy because of his social media posts that included images of anti-Semitic quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler. He also posted messages in admiration of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has been identified as anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Eagles released a statement calling the posts “offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling.” Jackson apologized on social media and to the Jewish community, pledging to educate himself and work with organizations to be more informed. He met with a Jewish group and spoke with a Holocaust survivor.

Jackson said this week that he had learned from the experience.

“I had to clean up my actions and be a man and apologize and really let people know that wasn’t my intentions,” he said. “I feel like I learned a lot from that because I was able to learn about the Jewish community and what they endured in the Holocaust…. Never try to put anyone down. Never try to make my race bigger than another…. It’s all about peace and love.”

———

After the Rams signed Jackson in March, receivers coach Eric Yarber immediately called him. Yarber had recruited him as an assistant coach at the University of Washington.

“I still had his number in my phone,” Yarber said. “I said, ‘You’re the missing piece! You’re the missing piece!'”

Jackson’s ability to track long passes dates to his Poly days as a major league baseball outfield prospect , Yarber said.

“Usually, when you’re catching deep balls, a lot of times when you look back you lose speed,” Yarber said. “He’s one of the few guys that can hold his speed or even gain more to find a ball.”

Jackson will turn 35 in December. But Yarber and the receiver’s new teammates say he has not lost a step.

“The first two days of practice when I saw him out there, I said, ‘Oh my goodness, he still has the pop,” Yarber said.

Stafford agrees.

“He still looks like he can run to me,” Stafford deadpanned.

“He’s still got the wheels,” receiver Cooper Kupp said.

All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey has matched up against Jackson during workouts. Ramsey did not hesitate when asked what jumps out about Jackson.

“Speed,” Ramsey said. “A lot of speed, which is impressive at year 14. So, he’s still got it.”

The Rams’ challenge will be keeping Jackson available for games. During training camp and the preseason, rest days were mandated so that Jackson would be in top form for the opener.

Bears coach Matt Nagy was a member of the Eagles staff for Jackson’s first five seasons. He anticipates Jackson will be at full throttle Sunday.

“Don't get it twisted,” Nagy told Chicago-area reporters. “He might be older in age, but he can still blaze.”

———

Rams receiver Robert Woods grew up in Carson and watched Jackson play in high school. Now they are teammates on a team expected to contend for a berth in a Super Bowl that will be played in Inglewood.

“It’s kind of super cool,” Woods said.

About 40 family members and friends will be at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch Jackson in his first game with the Rams. It is a team built to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, a feat achieved for the first time by the Buccaneers.

“Being back home, just knowing the possibilities, that the Bowl is here in L.A., and to see what Tampa did in their backyard when they had the Super Bowl, I mean everything is written,” Jackson said.

The Rams must navigate a schedule that includes a game against the Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 26. There also will be tough NFC West games against the Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. So, Jackson is not looking too far ahead.

He said he was focused on providing long-proven playmaking skills, helping younger players and remaining physically sound.

But Jackson has envisioned catching a long touchdown pass from Stafford in the opener.

“Hopefully, this first game we’ll be able to showcase, you know, what this year’s going to be like for the 2021 Los Angeles Rams,” he said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chip Kelly cracks funny joke about UCLA’s late kickoff time

Chip Kelly is 2-0 to start this season and might be feeling a little looser when dealing with the media. The man even felt comfortable enough to crack a joke on Monday. Kelly commented on UCLA’s 7:45 p.m. PST Saturday night start time against Fresno State. The late-night start means most of the game will be played after midnight for those on the East Coast.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
Fox News

Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 1: Kyler Murray dazzles for Cardinals

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books. Quarterback play was at an all-time high. Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 passing yards with four touchdowns in a 31-29 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the season. As good as Brady played, he did throw two interceptions.
NFL
Redlands Daily Facts

UCLA’s Chip Kelly uses transfer portal to turn football program around

LOS ANGELES — What a difference two years can make. The transfer portal might have worked against UCLA coach Chip Kelly when he first arrived in Westwood, but he has turned it in his favor since, acquiring talent to complement the players he has recruited and those who stuck around during the transition from Jim Mora’s staff to Kelly’s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet breaks down Chip Kelly's offense

To call Zach Charbonnet’s UCLA debut explosive would be an understatement. The Michigan transfer only got seven total touches in the Bruins’ 44-10 season-opening win against Hawaii last Saturday, but he sure made the most of them. Charbonnet tallied 120 total yards, including 106 rushing yards on six attempts, all...
NFL
247Sports

Reaction: Media slams Tigers defense, praises Chip Kelly's resurgence as UCLA upsets LSU

When Ed Oregon and LSU football -- accompanied by thousands of Tigers fans who made the trek out west -- entered the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on Saturday, the sense was that the Tigers, though confident, knew they wouldn't be able to let their guard down against a UCLA football team that put on an offensive show a week ago in Week Zero. And for one quarter, it appeared that the two storied programs could be heading for a classic defensive battle when neither team was on the scoreboard after 15 minutes.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles#Smith Schuster#Southern Section Division#Cif#247sports
On3.com

Chip Kelly offers perspective, empathy to Louisiana

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly and the Bruins took on the No. 16 LSU Tigers on Saturday in the Rose Bowl Stadium, with Kelly seeking just his second nonconference win in four years at the helm of the program — and although UCLA was able to accomplish just that, Kelly offered a sense of perspective after the conclusion of the game.
LOUISIANA STATE
dailybruin.com

UCLA football welcomes opportunity to rewrite Chip Kelly’s September record

September was in the air at Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday. On the first day of the month, UCLA football (1-0) started its practice by listening to the song “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire through the loudspeakers. But while the song is bright and cheery, the Bruins’ September outlook in years past has had a different feel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Chip Kelly Has Brutally Honest Admission On Being Ranked

UCLA is off to a 2-0 start in Year 4 of the Chip Kelly era, thanks to last night’s 38-27 win over No. 16 LSU at the Rose Bowl. Kelly needs a strong season, as he entered the year with a 10-21 overall record with the Bruins. After beating the Tigers, UCLA will likely be ranked this week for the first time under the former Oregon and NFL head coach.
NFL
RamDigest

Rams WR DeSean Jackson Could Be Key to Offense

With a new and improved offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams also have a new name in town, DeSean Jackson. After spending time all along the east coast in Philadelphia, Washington and Tampa Bay, Jackson finally made his way to Los Angeles for the 2021 season with the Rams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Chip Kelly’s Huge Win

Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins program made a statement on Saturday night. UCLA knocked off No. 16 LSU at the Rose Bowl on Saturday evening. The Bruins upset the Tigers, 38-27, in a game that has the college football world paying closer attention to Kelly’s program. Kelly, one of the sport’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Does Matt Nagy have a problem holding players accountable? Is there anything the defense did well in Week 1? Will Justin Fields get a full series soon?

After a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears fans what to know who is being held accountable for the 34-14 defeat, the performance of the defense and if quarterback Justin Fields will get more playing time in the Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brad Biggs answers all of these questions — and more — in his latest mailbag. Does Matt Nagy have a problem with ...
NFL
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
44K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy