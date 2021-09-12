BOOKS: Notre Dame permeates the life of former football star Reggie Brooks

“I wouldn’t have been so open if I had written my book five years ago,” said Reggie Brooks, author of the just released "If These Walls Could Talk: Stories from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Sideline, Locker Room, and Press Box" (Triumph Books 2021, $17.95). “But COVID showed me how important it is to share. There were many people in my life who helped get me to where I am. I also learned that we’re here to serve others and not just ourselves.”