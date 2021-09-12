LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Support Great Lakes investments
As we witness the impacts of climate change, investments in the Great Lakes are critical to protecting the wildlife and people who depend on this invaluable natural resource. I recently joined Rep. Frank Mrvan on a bird walk through Lake Etta County Park with Audubon Great Lakes and the Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society. We were lucky to see a Red-headed woodpecker perched on a tree overhead. Audubon’s science tells us that this beautiful bird is at risk of extinction due to climate change, along with two-third of the birds in North America.www.nwitimes.com
