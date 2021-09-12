LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Support Great Lakes investments

WEST FARGO, North Dakota — Collin Peterson is pretty sure he wasn't meant for the politics of today. The former House Ag Committee chair, who lost his bid for a 16th term representing Minnesota's District 7 in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 to Rep. Michelle Fischbach, talked quite a bit during a session at the Big Iron Farm Show on Tuesday, Sept. 14, about how he misses the old days in Congress, where there was more bipartisanship and more people with at least some degree of agriculture knowledge. The longtime Democrat said he doesn't fit in there anymore.

