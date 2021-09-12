CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, IN

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Mask lawsuit ridiculous

By Greg Whelan, Hobart
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReally, you're suing the Portage School district over a mask mandate that reduces the spread of COVID-19 to each and every student, staff and student family members? Reading that article is sickening ... those parents need to get off their pedestal and think about their role in society. The mask...

INFORUM

Letter: The personal liberty excuse against mask mandates is ridiculous

The Mayo brothers and the Sisters of St. Francis opened the doors to modern medicine. One of the ideas that helped them with the decision to wear face masks to protect others. In this case, their patients. While they realized face masks did not protect doctors and nurses, they realized the face masks protected others from infection. This principle is still being used today by those practicing science-based medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: Masks, vaccine, Gov. Little, Afghanistan

There seems to be a lot of confusion these days about personal freedom, especially when exercising that freedom has public consequences. I fully support an individual’s right to not be vaccinated. If, after consultation with your doctor, you decide getting a COVID vaccination puts you at medical risk, you should be free to decide to not get one. I have less sympathy for those who base their decision on social media or strange politics, but it is still their right to avoid being vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
sebastiandaily.com

Letters to the Editor: Americans in Kabul, Masks, Church and Politics

These are the letters to the editor for Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. If you have a letter to share, email us at [email protected]. It was heartwarming to see our troops and equipment rolling down the streets of Kabul today, searching for Americans who were left behind. Wait a minute,...
SEBASTIAN, FL
NWI.com

Federal judge declines to block Florida ban on mask mandates

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge declined Wednesday to block a ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Judge K. Michael Moore in Miami denied a request by parents of disabled children for a preliminary injunction against...
FLORIDA STATE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett Decries Labeling The Court As Partisan

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett warned that her colleagues on the bench must be "hyper vigilant" to ensure their personal biases aren't creeping into their decisions. But she said that "judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties." Barrett, a conservative picked by former President Donald Trump to fill the seat left open by the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said that people were wrong to see the court as a partisan institution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Anti-vaxxers will have to pay up if they want to reject public health guidance

Like many Americans, I have grown tired of anti-vaxxer bravado. Suddenly, the people who bragged they’d reject Covid-19 vaccines at all costs — and in the name of so-called liberty — are now beside themselves because they can’t eat indoors at their favorite salad bar unvaccinated. Evidently, the revolution is prepared for many things, but eating stale croutons on a park bench is a bridge too far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
invisiblepeople.tv

Federal Court Rules Homeless People Have Property Rights

A federal court declared that people experiencing homelessness have a right to personal property, including bulky items like mattresses and carts. In a 2-1 decision, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an injunction preventing The City of Los Angeles from discarding large, unabandoned items. The Court agreed with a lower court’s reasoning that the city’s ordinance, which allows its agent to remove bulky items without notice, likely violates 4th Amendment protections against unreasonable seizures.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

"Big Lie" hits California recall election

The "Big Lie," a falsehood peddled by Donald Trump that the 2020 election was "stolen," is now being peddled by conservative figures amid other down-ballot elections, most notably, the California recall election. Why it matters: Now that the precedent has been set, some conservatives will likely use unfounded allegations of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

