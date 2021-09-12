CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (9/12/21)

To kick off this first Sunday of NFL football in 2021, the league will feature one of its freshest faces in rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence who will make his debut against possibly the worst team on paper in the league this season: The Houston Texans. This matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 12 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on CBS.

