Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (9/12/21)

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Matchup Preview (9/19/21) It is hard to imagine this will be a competitive game after both teams’ Week 1 outing. The Jaguars were hammered by a team that some people did not think would win one game in the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, Denver comfortably handled the New York Giants on the road. Conventional wisdom tells us that this game should have a double-digit scoring margin by the end; however, the NFL has already brought us many weird games with weird results. If Jacksonville wants to win, it will have to utilize James Robinson much, much more. The Jags relied too heavily on rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence who needs to be eased into things a bit more. Under no circumstances should Lawrence have thrown over 50 times in his first NFL game. The Broncos don’t have too many fixes to make as the offense clicked and the defense applied significant pressure. This game’s outcome is leaning heavily in one direction, but Week 1 showed that anything is possible, so it is worth diving a little deeper into this matchup.

