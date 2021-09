After all these years of dreaming and expectation, the grand opening of Oklahoma City’s First Americans Museum is finally here, with a fun opening weekend of events planned. I am excited to tour it soon and look forward to watching this become another premier attraction in this state showcasing the rich history of the 39 distinct tribal nations within our borders, as well as telling shared stories of the American history that belong to us all. According to its description, “the museum promotes awareness and educates the broader public about the unique cultures, diversity, history, contributions, and resilience of the First American nations.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO