CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

College football bowl projections: Playoff rankings after Oregon beats Ohio State

By Charles Rahrig V
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top four will be changing after Ohio State lost to Oregon. Here’s how the projected College Football Playoff rankings should shake out. Week Two of the college football has season has once again brought a shakeup to the top four in college football. After Georgia knocked off Clemson last week, it looked like the top four could be locked in for a week two that on paper looked like it should stand pat. Instead, the Oregon Ducks made a statement.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
City
Toledo, OR
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Oregon Football
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Sunday. So far, it hasn’t gone very well. The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently trailing the Houston Texans, 14-0. It’s been a rough start for the Jaguars, as Lawrence and head coach Urban Meyer are making their professional debut. It’s been a big...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Iowa Football#Ncaa Football#American Football#The Oregon Ducks#Alabama Crimson Tide#Uab#Sooners#Pac 12#Notre Dame#Texas A M#Tigers#Ncaa Football News#Heisman Trophy
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

USC could hire a coach away from Oregon -- but it's not Mario Cristobal

Mario Cristobal emerged on Monday afternoon as a possible candidate to replace Clay Helton at USC. Given Urban Meyer’s name was part of the social media buzz following Helton’s dismissal, all sorts of names are going to be mentioned. That doesn’t mean those names should be taken seriously. Urban Meyer...
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
College
Tulane University
Gadsden Times

How much did Jacksonville State football get paid to beat FSU on its own field?

The victory for Jacksonville State football goes beyond just the win-loss record on Saturday in Tallahassee. When Zerrick Cooper connected with Damond Philyaw-Johnson on a 59-yard touchdown as time expired to give Jacksonville State its 20-17 victory over Florida State, the Gamecocks got their cake, and got to eat it, too. Jacksonville State overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pick up the upset victory that allowed the players to celebrate by planting a flag at midfield on the Seminoles’ logo.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Spun

CFB Insider Says USC Job Is 1 Coach’s To Turn Down

USC isn’t the job it once was, but it should have a wide selection of some of the top options in the college football coaching world following the program’s firing of Clay Helton on Monday. A college football insider believes the Trojans are targeting one coach in particular. We’ve already...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KXAN

What Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said after loss to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are leaving Fayetteville with their first loss of the season and some serious questions. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns were overwhelmed in front of a sellout Arkansas crowd Saturday night, losing 40-21 win. The Texas offense was harassed and the offensive line struggled to protect Hudson Card or open running room for Bijan Robinson.
ARKANSAS STATE
On3.com

Colin Cowherd suggests unique name in USC head coaching search

USC on Monday announced that it fired Clay Helton amidst his seventh full season at the helm of the program, and just a day after the decision, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested that the Trojans consider a unique name for the vacancy: former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
NFL
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

145K+
Followers
336K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy