College football bowl projections: Playoff rankings after Oregon beats Ohio State
The top four will be changing after Ohio State lost to Oregon. Here’s how the projected College Football Playoff rankings should shake out. Week Two of the college football has season has once again brought a shakeup to the top four in college football. After Georgia knocked off Clemson last week, it looked like the top four could be locked in for a week two that on paper looked like it should stand pat. Instead, the Oregon Ducks made a statement.fansided.com
Comments / 0