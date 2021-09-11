Askounis Scores First Career Goal in Tartans 3-0 Win
(DALLAS, Pa.) - The fifth-ranked Carnegie Mellon University women's soccer team played its first game away from home on Saturday, September 11, topping 12-time NCAA Tournament participant Farmingdale State University, 3-0, at Misericordia University's Cougar Classic. Freshman Maria Askounis (Bloomfield Hills, Mich. / Marian) put in her first career goal in the 31st minute to record the game-winning goal and move the Tartans to 4-0 for the season.athletics.cmu.edu
