Dallas, PA

Askounis Scores First Career Goal in Tartans 3-0 Win

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(DALLAS, Pa.) - The fifth-ranked Carnegie Mellon University women's soccer team played its first game away from home on Saturday, September 11, topping 12-time NCAA Tournament participant Farmingdale State University, 3-0, at Misericordia University's Cougar Classic. Freshman Maria Askounis (Bloomfield Hills, Mich. / Marian) put in her first career goal in the 31st minute to record the game-winning goal and move the Tartans to 4-0 for the season.

