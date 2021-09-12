CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Supervisors To Discuss Future County, Court Space Needs

By Dustin Teays
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas County Board of Supervisors will discuss the future county and court space needs at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving an Iowa Department of Natural Resources private well permitting 28E agreement, a Midwest Alarm Systems fire suppression equipment inspection contract and the termination of an Iowa Economic Development Authority agreement with Tyson Fresh Meats.

