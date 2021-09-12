CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening: Save flower seeds now for spring planting

By Judy Kautz
Norman Transcript
Cover picture for the articleAs the autumn season progresses, many of our annual and perennial flowers are sporting seed heads or fruit. If you examine the tops of spent flower spikes, you will usually see a nice seed head with lots of seeds — plenty for next year’s crop of flowers. Collecting flower seeds from your favorite plants is a fun and rewarding pastime, and growing plants from seed is not only easy, but economical.

