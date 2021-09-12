Protest over road widening through Black community stirs memories of a similar fight in 1967
When plans for a highway-widening project in Fairfax County shifted and encroached into a historic African American community, residents of Gum Springs were ready. They had protected their small enclave — one of the oldest Black suburban neighborhoods in the country — for nearly two centuries from unfair housing practices and developers who coveted their neighborhood, which lies within the Hybla Valley area, south of Alexandria.www.washingtonpost.com
