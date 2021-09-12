CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Protest over road widening through Black community stirs memories of a similar fight in 1967

By Justin George
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen plans for a highway-widening project in Fairfax County shifted and encroached into a historic African American community, residents of Gum Springs were ready. They had protected their small enclave — one of the oldest Black suburban neighborhoods in the country — for nearly two centuries from unfair housing practices and developers who coveted their neighborhood, which lies within the Hybla Valley area, south of Alexandria.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News-Record

VDOT To Hold Meeting On I-81 Widening Through City

Truckers and other Interstate 81 travelers said Monday they are looking forward to the widening of the roadway through Harrisonburg and part of Rockingham County. “It’ll help a lot,” Beth Hart of Basye, who travels I-81 to Alabama frequently, said while filling up her truck at the Pilot Flying J just north of the city.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Southwest Virginia Today

Community protests mask mandates in schools

Most of the community members in attendance at Monday’s Floyd County Public School Board meeting stormed out in protest and solidarity after one woman refused to wear a face mask and was asked to leave. The Sept. 13 meeting was the first since the recent surge in COVID-19 cases began...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Communities#Black Community#Bus Rapid Transit#African American#Yellow Line Metro#Brt#Mount Vernon Council#Vdot#Americans
washingtoninformer.com

What’s behind the loss of Black Homeownership and displacement in D.C.?

Gentrification is notably the number one cause for the displacement of low-income and Black residents in D.C. But how does gentrification happen? And, what are the examples of gentrification causing long-time District residents to be pushed or priced out of their homes?. Why are some neighborhoods targeted to gentrify, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

A New Neighborhood Is Growing At The Old Walter Reed Army Medical Center In D.C.

Earlier this summer, a surprising sound punctuated the air at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Butternut Street NW: children laughing. The sound emanated from a new playground on the southeastern edge of the old Walter Reed Army Medical Center, the 110-acre military campus that closed its doors a decade ago and moved operations to Bethesda. Now, after years of significant demolition and construction, a 66-acre portion of the campus is slowly coming to life as a mixed-used development emerges.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Post

African American gravesites detected near the Capital Beltway will be spared in road-widening plans

Maryland highway officials committed to avoid a historical African American cemetery when adding toll lanes to the Capital Beltway after 27 “probable” or “possible” unmarked graves were detected along the highway this summer, a state archaeologist said Thursday. The potential for graves atop a grassy embankment along the Beltway’s Inner...
POLITICS
KTEN.com

Durant launches project to widen busy road

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)-- University Boulevard is a main road going through Durant connecting hundreds of businesses and roads leading to the highway. The problem? It's only two lanes and is not equipped to handle the number of vehicles that travel it daily. The City of Durant is starting a $3.1...
DURANT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
Community Impact Houston

Kuykendahl Road widening work over Bear Branch continued in August

A project to widen Kuykendahl Road from two to four lanes from Lake Woodlands to Research Forest drives is underway. A new bridge will be constructed over Bear Branch to accommodate the northbound lanes, and the existing two lanes will become southbound lanes. County officials said as of late August the contractor had completed placing beams on the northbound side of the bridge and had commenced deck work. Concrete pours for the 1.5-mile project were also complete on the north side.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
WRDW-TV

Fury’s Ferry Road widening project underway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are working on expanding Fury’s Ferry Rd. from two lanes to four lanes. The construction will stretch nearly four miles, starting at Evans to Locks Rd. It’s all part of a 50-million dollar project. With all the growth and construction going on, neighbors have mixed...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJTV.com

Crews in Petal work to widen Herrington Road near schools

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews are working to widen Herrington Road near Mississippi 42 in Petal. According to Pine Belt News, the project started four months ago. Crews are working to widen the road from two lanes to four lanes to help accommodate traffic for Petal Primary School, Petal High School and a new elementary school.
PETAL, MS
kwhi.com

WIDENING OF SECTION OF OLD CHAPPELL HILL ROAD TO BEGIN MONDAY

Construction activities will begin Monday on Old Chappell Hill Road from Blue Bell Road to the Collection/Transfer and Recycling Station. Brazos Paving, Inc. will widen approximately 1,400 linear feet of existing curbed asphalt roadway to a 40-foot wide curbed concrete roadway. Construction will consist of approximately 840 linear feet of storm sewer of various sizes and the addition of curb inlets, which the City of Brenham says will allow for better drainage.
BRENHAM, TX
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Road closings planned today

Construction on a wind energy project in Morgan County will result in the closing today of several Morgan County roads for preparation or aggregate capping. The roads and when they expect to be closed include:. • Barrows Road at Darley Road, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. • Rees Road at Darley Road,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Community Impact Houston

Traffic signal work underway as part of Rayford Road widening

A project will widen Rayford Road to four lanes between an area 40 feet east of Waterbend Cove and approximately 400 feet east of Birnham Woods Drive. It includes creating two new eastbound travel lanes from Waterbend to the Rayford intersection with Birnham Woods and using the existing road for the westbound lanes. The project also includes widening Birnham Woods to four lanes 600 feet north and south of Rayford and installing traffic signals at four locations on Rayford. Traffic signal construction started in late August.
TRAFFIC
communityimpact.com

Work continues on Rankin Road widening

The city of Humble broke ground in March on the Rankin Road improvement project. The project will widen and repave the roadway between the Union Pacific Corp. railroad and South Houston Avenue. It will also install a new storm sewer, replace the existing water line and install a pedestrian bridge on the south side of the road running across Garners Bayou. Construction is estimated to take roughly one year to complete.
HUMBLE, TX
eastridgenewsonline.com

TDOT Roadway Activity Report

TDOT will be halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state routes for the Labor Day weekend beginning at noon on Friday, September 3rd until 6:00 am on Tuesday, September 7th to provide more roadway capacity for travelers during the busy holiday. HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
CBS San Francisco

Mountain View Project To Add Bus, Bike Lanes Facing Pushback Over Tree Removal

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — A project to add a reversible bus lane and new bike lanes along two busy thoroughfares in Mountain View is facing pushback from residents after locals learned over two dozen heritage trees would need to be removed. The intersection of Shoreline Boulevard and Middlefield Road is in the middle of the project’s area. It calls for new left-turn lanes, a reversible bus lane, and new bike lanes. But as a result, the city would have to get rid of more than two dozen heritage trees. “It just seems unfortunate that we would have to get rid of...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
PWLiving

Virtual Public Information Meeting Sept. 29 for I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension Project

Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a Virtual Public Information Meeting on Sept. 29, 2021, to present the latest updates and information related to the I-495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) project. The 495 NEXT project involves extending Virginia’s 495 Express Lanes by approximately three miles from the Dulles Toll Road interchange to the George Washington Memorial Parkway interchange in the vicinity of the American Legion Bridge.
TRAFFIC
theriver953.com

Community Safety Fair

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Bright Futures Frederick-Winchester are coming together for a community safety fair. The event is held at James Wood Middle School today from 11 am to 3 pm. This is a great chance to interact with first responders, law enforcement, and military members, check out some...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Culpeper Star Exponent

Committee balks at $30 million price-tag for Stevensburg Road widening

Culpeper County will apply for 50-50 revenue sharing funds from VDOT to widen Stevensburg Road even though the two-phase project is estimated to cost up to $30 million. The Building & Grounds Committee balked at the price-tag during its meeting Tuesday. “I just don’t understand the price,” said Catalpa Supervisor...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy