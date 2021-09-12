Protest over road widening through Black community stirs memories of a similar fight in 1967

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — A project to add a reversible bus lane and new bike lanes along two busy thoroughfares in Mountain View is facing pushback from residents after locals learned over two dozen heritage trees would need to be removed. The intersection of Shoreline Boulevard and Middlefield Road is in the middle of the project’s area. It calls for new left-turn lanes, a reversible bus lane, and new bike lanes. But as a result, the city would have to get rid of more than two dozen heritage trees. “It just seems unfortunate that we would have to get rid of...

