CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Guest opinion: Why American Prairie's plans are good for Montana

By PETE GEDDES
Billings Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLately, deliberate misrepresentations have been circulating regarding American Prairie’s proposal to graze bison on six federal allotments in Phillips County. While most Montanans who have commented thus far clearly welcome our proposal, some remain committed to a misinformation campaign based on rumors and misdirection. This only serves to perpetuate divisions and erode our civic fabric. As such, I am compelled to set the record straight.

billingsgazette.com

Comments / 1

Related
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Yes, Montana, COVID vaccines are safe and effective

In my work as a primary care provider, I regularly advocate to all patients that they get the COVID-19 vaccine. One question I am regularly asked: "The C19 vaccine was rushed; how do I know it’s safe?" I think medicine in general struggles to explain complex subjects in a media...
MONTANA STATE
Sidney Herald

American Prairie opens more acres to hunting

American Prairie is expanding public hunting opportunities on its deeded property for the 2021-2022 hunting season. The conservation organization is increasing public access by enrolling thousands of additional acres of its private land in the Block Management hunter access program managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP). This move boosts the total inventory of property open to hunters to over 69,000 acres.
LIFESTYLE
voicesofmontana.com

An American Serengeti Versus Rural Montana

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 33:14. For folks who make their living in rural Montana, plans of an environmental non-profit creating an “American Serengeti” on the land may feel like a swipe at their core values. Click the podcast to hear Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen...
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Modernizing Montana’s old drought plan

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/13/21. At a Drought and Water Supply Committee meeting, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced that he would be modernizing the existing Montana Drought Management Plan with support from a new federal grant. The current state’s drought plan was established in 1995. “With every region of Montana facing severe to extreme drought conditions, this is the time to plan for the future and increase our preparedness statewide,” Gianforte said. “Drought is having an impact on everyone–from anglers to foresters to agricultural producers.” Over the next two years, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation will work to update the plan with a focus on improving and formalizing the state’s drought preparedness, monitoring and response. It will also help identify and prioritize drought vulnerabilities and recommend proactive adaptation strategies to reduce the severity and lessen the impacts of drought across communities and individual water users in Montana. A new website is being developed to share updates and information about the planning process and to provide an avenue for public comment.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glasgow, MT
City
Winifred, MT
City
Winnett, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Local
Montana Industry
Local
Montana Government
96.7 KISS FM

This Montana City Has An Underground City You Need to Explore

Montana actually has a few of these still hanging around and is a really unknown part of Montana history. Love Exploring came out with a list of American's Best Underground Attractions and I was just filtering through the list to see if there was anything from Montana remotely on it. Low and behold, one Montana city made the list with their underground city and that is of course Butte, Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Missoulian

Online opinion: Montana's labor legacy under threat

Working Montana families are the backbone of our state. From teachers and police officers to pipefitters and nurses, union workers play an enormous role in our lives: keeping us safe, taking care of us and building the infrastructure we need to thrive. As we celebrate Labor Day this year, I...
MONTANA STATE
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Apportioning blame for Afghan government's fall is complicated

The fall of the Afghan government and the return of the Taliban has left policymakers and the public grasping for answers and apportioning blame. The deaths of 13 U.S. servicemen and -women and 170 Afghans at the Kabul Airport punctuate this tragic state of affairs. Many ask how the Afghan government, after an injection of $89 billion over 20 years, could collapse so quickly. Critical to this debate is Montana’s support for our veterans — as well as the Afghan people.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Bison#American Prairie#Montanans#Blm#Ea#Bison Grazing
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Electricity supply, price are key to state's economy

Montanans' personal income grew 20 percent year-over-year, housing prices are up more than 30 percent and the number of job postings in the state were 62 percent higher in July than in February 2021. It really is a recession experience like no other. What does it mean for Montana’s economy,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Billings Gazette

Feds consider re-listing wolf as state hunts start

Gray wolves in the West could go back under federal Endangered Species Act protection due to the risk of “potential increases in human-caused mortality,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Wednesday. The decision to start a 12-month review of the wolf’s status came on the same day Montana...
ANIMALS
mtpr.org

Nature Conservancy In Montana Returns Traditional Land To Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes

A nonprofit is giving back traditional land on the Flathead Reservation. Taylar Stagner with Yellowstone Public Radio has more about the decision years in the making. The Nature Conservancy in Montana is returning 132 acres of traditional lands to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes after a decade of discussion. The conservancy acquired the Safe Harbor Marsh Preserve in 1989 and it was returned to the tribes last month.
MONTANA STATE
Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Repair this Republican overreach

Montana's Republican Party has distinguished itself once again with another anti-business law. House Bill 702 is by far one of the worst. House Bill 702 pushed by Republicans and signed by the governor makes Montana the only state in the country to knowingly violate the property rights of business owners. The bill prohibits private business, including mine, from deciding whether our employees should be vaccinated or not. It also implies that unvaccinated employees can't be quarantined unless vaccinated employees are too.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
MIX 106

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

BLM rounds up wild horses north of Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — The Bureau of Land Management has begun a helicopter-assisted wild horse gather in the Four Mile Herd Management Area north of Emmett to help prevent the degradation of public lands. The BLM says there should be roughly 37-60 wild horses in the area, but there are...
EMMETT, ID
Billings Gazette

Landowner worried tailings dam at East Boulder Mine could fail

Construction of a bigger dam to contain waste rock from the East Boulder Mine in south-central Montana has neighboring landowner Leon Royer concerned. Should the dam fail, Royer said, the owners of the mine — South African company Sibanye-Stillwater — have done little to protect or help downstream landowners. Royer seeks evacuation plans for a breach, a back-up dam and bonded compensation if lands are buried under waste from the platinum and palladium mine.
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
pnwag.net

NCBA, PLC Voice Opposition To The Administration’s America The Beautiful

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, along with the Public Lands Council, are criticizing the Biden administration’s America the Beautiful campaign that includes an emphasis on wilderness designation. NCBA Executive Director of Natural Resources, Kaitlynn Glover, said one of the goals of the Administration is to conserve 30% of public lands by 2030 and she noted cattle, sheep producers are the original conservationists.
AGRICULTURE
Post Register

Environmental group outbids rancher for grazing lease

BOISE — An environmental group that wants to end public-land grazing has outbid a rancher in central Idaho for a grazing lease on state land that includes habitat for bull trout and steelhead. Western Watersheds Project’s bid of $8,200 won the 20-year grazing lease on 620 acres in the Sawtooth...
BOISE, ID
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Gov. Gianforte: Biden's vaccine mandate 'unlawful and un-American'

(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte called President Joe Biden's sweeping new COVID-19 vaccine mandate 'unlawful and un-American' and vowed to protect the state's residents from what he termed "gross federal overreach." "President Biden’s vaccination mandate is unlawful and un-American," Gianforte said on Twitter. "We are committed to...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 101.5

Another Mystery of Human Remains Found in Montana Waters

For the second time in the last few months, there is a tale to tell of secrets Montana waters have been keeping. In this case, it appears the secret has been kept for quite some time. Associated Press tells us that rafters spotted human remains in the Flathead River this week, as their float trip travels took them past a fishing access site in an area northeast of Kalispell.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy