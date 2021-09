(NAFB) – House Ag Committee Democrats Monday approved an incomplete spending package as part of the Build Back Better Act. The legislation will be added with sections approved by other committees to be compiled by the House Budget Committee later this month. The agriculture spending legislation includes $18 billion in rural job-promoting investments through the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development and $7.75 billion to support agriculture research and infrastructure. The bill also includes $1 billion to support expanded biofuel infrastructure, $4 billion for a new Rural Partnership Program, $2.6. billion for the Rural Energy for America Program, and $40 billion for forest-related programs. It does not yet include USDA’s voluntary conservation programs.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO