Time for Giants to give their returning fans reason to believe in them
An old familiar roar comes back on Sunday, a welcome, thunderous roar that once accompanied Lawrence Taylor every time he cut a swath of destruction to get to the quarterback over at Giants Stadium. Before the roar moved over to MetLife Stadium, it fueled and nourished Michael Strahan when he was sacking quarterbacks and leading believers, and most recently Eli Manning, when he was defining clutch in the fourth quarter.nypost.com
