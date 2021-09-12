CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: There's no 'choice' when others are threatened

By Tribune-Review Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 7:00 a.m.
“Covid is not fatal to children.” Let the shamefulness of that statement, which appeared in the letter “Penn Hills mask ruling decried” (Aug. 26, TribLIVE) sink in for a moment. To back this claim up, the writer noted that deaths among children aged 0-18 were 423 as of late August (it’s now 470, according to the latest CDC data). Obviously, the argument immediately collapses — if covid can cause death in children, then it is by definition potentially fatal.

