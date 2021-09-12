Letter to the editor: There's no 'choice' when others are threatened
“Covid is not fatal to children.” Let the shamefulness of that statement, which appeared in the letter “Penn Hills mask ruling decried” (Aug. 26, TribLIVE) sink in for a moment. To back this claim up, the writer noted that deaths among children aged 0-18 were 423 as of late August (it’s now 470, according to the latest CDC data). Obviously, the argument immediately collapses — if covid can cause death in children, then it is by definition potentially fatal.triblive.com
