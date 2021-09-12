Letter to the editor: There's no 'choice' when others are threatened

The new mask mandate brings people out to protest about having to wear a mask indoors. Our freedoms are being trampled upon by a power-crazed governor they say. The mandate was lifted, last spring, we returned to a quasi-normal life. People could choose to be vaccinated, many didn’t. Look what has happened! The pandemic went into reverse with the more virulent delta variant; many unvaccinated people are getting sick and infecting others. Our hospitals are overrun, and health care workers are exhausted. This is no longer about you and your freedom to make “choices!” It’s about us, all of us. This is a life and death situation. Wearing a mask is much easier to deal with than a ventilator! What you choose to do can seriously affect everyone around you. Those who can’t get vaccinated are put at risk by those who won’t get vaccinated! Children must get back to school. We need to surround them with vaccinated, masked educators, and the children need to be masked as well. Sitting around waiting for you to make your choice will give the virus a chance to mutate into something that defeats the vaccine. Wear the mask and get the shot!

PASCO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO