CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Plant Primer: Scarlet Curls corkscrew willow boasts colorful bark in fall

By The Columbus Dispatch
tribuneledgernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn interesting plant in both look and texture is the Scarlet Curls corkscrew willow (Salix x 'Scarcuzam'). This willow can grow as a tree, with one or multiple trunks, or as a multi-stemmed shrub. All parts of this plant have a twisting form that gives this plant its corkscrew name.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
GARDENING
Well+Good

Behr’s 2022 Color of the Year Is a Soothing Sea Glass Green You’ll Want Everywhere in Your Home

It's no secret: Colors can majorly affect your mood. That's part of the reason why people spend so much time fussing over what color to paint their bedrooms or what hue they want their new sofa to be. Some colors can even help relax your mind and help facilitate creativity. So, when Behr Paint Company named its color of the year earlier this week, people took note.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Tulsa World

Plant wildflower gardens in the fall

STILLWATER, Okla. – Driving across Oklahoma, it’s not unusual to see patches of wildflowers along the highway. The variety of colors and textures makes these patches appealing to the eye. Wildflower gardens are also a great addition to any landscape and recreating this beauty in a public garden or home landscape can create a pleasing aesthetic – provided the right steps are taken in its establishment.
GARDENING
Connecticut Post

3 tips to turn your deck into a modern farmhouse-inspired outdoor retreat

(BPT) - When DIY maven Allison Aars purchased a ramshackle Texas farmhouse on a leap of faith, she knew her work was cut out for her. Determined to reveal the full potential of her historic farmhouse, Aars spent several years transforming her family’s home and bringing it to its current designation, The Festive Farmhouse.
HOME & GARDEN
architecturaldigest.com

5 of the Most Enchanting Colors for Home Decor This Fall

As soon as a chill hits the air we all know that autumn is officially on its way. Fall signals the introduction of sweaters, lattes, getting cozy, and of course, spending more time indoors. It also means the arrival of fall color trends. This season is the perfect time to refresh your home decor by creating a comforting space to hibernate during the cooler months and to nurture both mind and body.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ABC 4

Utah Fall Colors: When and where the leaves are predicted to hit peak color

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a hot and mostly dry summer across Utah, fall months are finally upon us. This can only mean one thing – the leaves are changing colors. The months of September and October are often synonymous with seeing the leaves on our trees change from green to yellows, oranges, and even reds. This year, because of the dry conditions, those colors may not be as vibrant.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Corkscrew#Plant#Bark#Willow
Columbus Dispatch

Plant Primer: Bur oak trees boast acorns that mature in autumn

The bur oak (Quercus macrocarpa) is a noble native tree. This oak has large (5- to 9-inch-long), dark-green leaves. The base fiddle-shaped leaves have deep, rounded sinuses. The acorns are most notable for the deep-fringed cups, with only a small portion of the nut showing. The acorns mature in one season, ripening in early- to mid-autumn. The common name is due to the acorns' resemblance to the spiny bur (or husk) of the chestnut. The bark is a grayish-brown color, with deep ridges and vertical fissures.
GARDENING
Park Rapids Enterprise

Fall color forecast is up in the air

Connie Cox is a naturalist at Itasca State Park. “It’s hard to say when the peak fall colors will occur,” she said. “Before we got the August rains, some ash and paper birch trees were showing color early and dropping leaves to conserve water.”. Because of the drought, Cox said,...
ENVIRONMENT
Apartment Therapy

This Apartment in India Is Full of Color, Plants, and Upcycled Flea Market Finds

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live in an apartment in outskirts of Delhi. It’s on 17th floor, and I absolutely love the views from my home and the breeze that flows in. I live with my partner, and we own the space. This home is absolutely special for both of us because we have worked really hard to set up this space!
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
tribuneledgernews.com

Fall colors beginning to emerge in Spearfish Canyon

Sep. 3—Leaf peepers, get ready for a spectacular September in Spearfish. Spearfish Canyon is currently showing its fall colors at 3%, according to information provided by the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce. If you drive through the Canyon this weekend, watch for small bursts of yellow on aspen trees that...
LIFESTYLE
PennLive.com

A native grass with excellent fall color: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: Big bluestem is a deep-rooted, low-care, drought-tough, U.S.-native ornamental grass that once was a prime midwestern prairie species. Its purple-pink wispy seedheads and bronze-red fall foliage make it a worthy grass for home-garden use, especially for those trying to add native plants to the landscape. ‘Blackhawk’ is a recently introduced variety that has dark-burgundy fall foliage.
GARDENING
Gazette

Year-Round Gardening: Plant bulbs now for incredible color in spring

Planning now can replace the despair of drifting snow banks with eager anticipation of early bursts of color in your garden beds in late winter/early spring. Spring-flowering bulbs offer a tremendous range of flower colors, shapes, sizes and plant heights. And with a variety of bulbs, you can have blooms from late January with snowdrops to late May with ornamental onions. However, they must be planted now.
GARDENING
FOX 21 Online

Expect Muted Fall Colors This Year Due to Drought

(FOX 9) – As we turn the page on another summer and head into fall, our green will soon begin the transition to brown. In a typical year, that can lead to some brilliant colors. But, I would curb your expectations this year as our drought is likely to have an impact on just how eye-popping those colors will be.
ENVIRONMENT
ucr.edu

Online Fall Plant Sale

While we had hoped to welcome you to an in-person Fall Plant Sale, we are grateful for campus support that makes it possible to continue to hold online Plant Sales when we are unable to have them in the Gardens. Members only will be able to purchase plants on Saturday, October 9th and the sale will be opened to the public as well on Sunday, October 10th. The sale will run on both days from 6 am to midnight (no more early mornings!) and pickup days will be October 19th and 21st. We are pleased to offer for sale a variety of shrubs, trees, vines, shade plants, cacti/succulents, house/patio plants and California native plants. Note that our house plant selection is limited this time due to the greenhouse being under construction for the new Conservatory. A plant list with descriptions will be available on our website one to two weeks prior to the sale, and the order form will again have photos of all selections.
GARDENING
beaconjournal.com

Plant Lovers’ Almanac: Pitcher plants, sooty bark and sourgum

This past week, we transitioned from hot, steamy weather to mild breezes and temperatures in the 70s. Last Saturday was still hot, but it was a great day for enjoying a program at Kingwood Center Gardens, a jewel in Mansfield. If you have not been in a while, the plantings...
GARDENING
WDIO-TV

Fall Leaves Changing Color Early

Trees are changing color early this year due to the ongoing drought, starting a week or two early for parts of the Northland. Additionally, some leaves may not be as colorful as the usual fall foliage. More tan, bronze colors are likely rather than bright orange and red. Some tree...
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy