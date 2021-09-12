Plant Primer: Scarlet Curls corkscrew willow boasts colorful bark in fall

While we had hoped to welcome you to an in-person Fall Plant Sale, we are grateful for campus support that makes it possible to continue to hold online Plant Sales when we are unable to have them in the Gardens. Members only will be able to purchase plants on Saturday, October 9th and the sale will be opened to the public as well on Sunday, October 10th. The sale will run on both days from 6 am to midnight (no more early mornings!) and pickup days will be October 19th and 21st. We are pleased to offer for sale a variety of shrubs, trees, vines, shade plants, cacti/succulents, house/patio plants and California native plants. Note that our house plant selection is limited this time due to the greenhouse being under construction for the new Conservatory. A plant list with descriptions will be available on our website one to two weeks prior to the sale, and the order form will again have photos of all selections.

GARDENING ・ 8 DAYS AGO