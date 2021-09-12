Letter: Response to ‘Out of time’
Regarding the story on evictions, homeless (“Penacook resident packs up,” Monitor, 9/5), I cannot believe our great city cannot help these folks find places to live. During a stop at Market Basket downtown I saw a very large sign from a woman sitting there that she was homeless with 4 children and that anything would help. Can’t our little town set up temporary sleeping quarters in Steeplegate Mall that have so many empty stores?www.concordmonitor.com
