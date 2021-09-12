Letter: Advance offshore wind development now

LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is positioning itself to take the lead in the offshore wind energy industry on the east coast. On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy helped break ground on the New Jersey wind port in Lower Alloways Creek in Salem County. U.S. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh joined him. The port will provide a place to manufacture giant blades and other components for offshore wind energy projects. They are increasingly being proposed, and approved, for use off the New Jersey coastline. “What we’re doing here today is not only going to create good jobs overwhelmingly — good union jobs — but it’s going to be perhaps our greatest stand against climate change,” Murphy said. “New Jersey is going to change the narrative. Fighting climate change and creating good jobs do and must go hand-and-hand.” The port is estimated to cost $300 to $400 million.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO