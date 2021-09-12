Letter: Advance offshore wind development now
As a Granite Stater and a member of the League of Conservation Voters, I strongly urge Gov. Sununu to issue an Executive Order by Dec. 31st in support of responsibly developing offshore wind resources in the Gulf of Maine to benefit New Hampshire communities and workers and to lessen the impact of climate change. In order to advance the development of offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine, the Executive Order should include: directing New Hampshire public utilities to procure 800 MW of offshore wind (enough energy to power 400,000 homes) and a request to the Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management that the Gulf Maine Task Force meet to advance the process of designating potential offshore wind lease areas.www.concordmonitor.com
