Energy Industry

Letter: Advance offshore wind development now

By CASSIDY JENSEN -
Concord Monitor
 4 days ago

As a Granite Stater and a member of the League of Conservation Voters, I strongly urge Gov. Sununu to issue an Executive Order by Dec. 31st in support of responsibly developing offshore wind resources in the Gulf of Maine to benefit New Hampshire communities and workers and to lessen the impact of climate change. In order to advance the development of offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine, the Executive Order should include: directing New Hampshire public utilities to procure 800 MW of offshore wind (enough energy to power 400,000 homes) and a request to the Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management that the Gulf Maine Task Force meet to advance the process of designating potential offshore wind lease areas.

workboat.com

Offshore wind: Building a supply chain

Despite their enthusiasm to host offshore wind power, Northeast states have nonetheless tried to drive some stiff deals with developers: Guarantees they will buy from local businesses, build new facilities in state, and hire local labor — usually union allies of political leaders. “We really want it all,” admitted Doreen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
workboat.com

Fishing advocates appeal BOEM Vineyard Wind approval

Saying the Northeast fishing industry has been “systematically marginalized in the permitting process,” the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance sued the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Monday over its July 15 approval of the Vineyard Wind offshore wind energy project. The group, a coalition of fishermen and coastal communities, filed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Developers move forward with GW-scale PV-wind-storage project in Australia

Two hundred megawatts of solar, 400 MW of wind, and a minimum 600 MWh of battery energy storage – Energy Estate and Renewable Energy Systems (RES) are finally pushing forward with their planned 2 GW Central Queensland Power (CQP) development in Australia. Initial community drop-in information sessions for the hybrid renewable energy hub, known as the Moah Creek Renewable Energy Project, start next week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
energynews.us

Advocates push Congress to expedite residential solar credits

SOLAR: A coalition of justice, environmental, and renewable industry groups are pushing Congress to revise a longstanding home solar tax credit to more immediately benefit low-income people. (Axios) ALSO: A new study finds California’s grid constraints could leave disadvantaged populations with “disproportionately less grid capacity to host renewable solar energy,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Marietta Daily Journal

Editorial: Shining a new light on solar energy

Climate change has become "everybody's crisis," President Joe Biden declared as he inspected Hurricane Ida damage last week. And in fact, according to a Washington Post analysis, just this summer nearly 1 out of 3 Americans experienced a weather disaster. This alarming pattern will likely worsen unless aggressive climate change...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Illinois passes binding 100% clean energy bill

The Illinois legislature gave final approval Monday to a bill that sets the state on a path to 100% carbon-free power by 2045. The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act heads to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk to be signed into law, which he has indicated he plans to do. "Senate Bill...
ILLINOIS STATE
Interesting Engineering

Solar Paint Transforms Your Entire House Into a Source of Clean Energy

In the U.S., solar power has seen tremendous growth in the last decade, with annual growth rates of 42%, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). New photovoltaic technologies have enabled more ways of obtaining solar energy. Apart from the classic solar panels that are usually mounted on rooftops, there are solar-powered plugs, cookers, water heaters, and even portable generators. But have you ever heard about solar paint?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
utilitydive.com

California lawmakers pass bill laying the groundwork for West Coast offshore wind development

The California legislature last week passed a bill that would direct state regulators to lay the groundwork for developing wind energy resources off the West Coast. Assembly Bill 525, which is now headed to the governor's desk, instructs regulators to create 2030 and 2045 goals for offshore wind, as well as a broader strategic plan for developing the resource.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Philly

New Jersey Takes Lead In Offshore Wind Energy Industry

LOWER ALLOWAYS CREEK N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is positioning itself to take the lead in the offshore wind energy industry on the east coast. On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy helped break ground on the New Jersey wind port in Lower Alloways Creek in Salem County. U.S. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh joined him. The port will provide a place to manufacture giant blades and other components for offshore wind energy projects. They are increasingly being proposed, and approved, for use off the New Jersey coastline. “What we’re doing here today is not only going to create good jobs overwhelmingly — good union jobs — but it’s going to be perhaps our greatest stand against climate change,” Murphy said. “New Jersey is going to change the narrative. Fighting climate change and creating good jobs do and must go hand-and-hand.” The port is estimated to cost $300 to $400 million.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 28 Spokane

U.S. States Producing the Most Wind Energy

“Meteoric” is one way to describe wind energy’s rise to the top of America’s renewable energy industry. Amid repeated calls from scientists and activists to undertake measures to curb global warming, lawmakers, politicians, and the energy industry have responded. Foremost in that effort is the call for carbon-free energy production via alternative energy sources like wind and solar. Many states have followed suit, with governors from coast to coast implementing wide-ranging initiatives meant to gradually reduce the carbon footprint of power generation in the coming years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Manufacturing
Economy
Politics
Industry
Energy Industry
capitolweekly.net

Offshore wind energy critical to reach clean power goals

In California, we know that building a clean energy economy means high-quality blue-collar jobs. Our state’s nation-leading investment in clean energy and clean transportation has already employed tens of thousands of union workers — and we’re just getting started. That’s why we’re so excited that a new clean energy resource...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Ørsted plans multi-gigawatt offshore wind off Vietnam

Danish developer Ørsted is teaming up with a Vietnamese conglomerate to work together on a multi-gigawatt offshore wind pipeline. Ørsted will work with T&T Group, which has experience of developing onshore wind and solar PV projects in Vietnam. They plan to develop projects off Binh Thuan and Ninh Thuan provinces...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Green Investment Group acquires first Irish offshore wind project

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) has taken on its first Irish offshore wind project with the acquisition of Fuinneamh Sceirde Teoranta, developer of the 400MW Skerd Rocks project in Galway. Skerd Rocks is one of seven projects being ‘fast-tracked’ through a new national marine planning framework and a maritime area...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Offshore wind surge too slow for net-zero – GWEC

New offshore wind installations are expected to double this year as developers rush to complete projects before China scraps its existing feed-in tariffs, according to new analysis. And offshore wind build-out is due to surge in the next decade, with compound annual growth rates of 29.3% between 2020 and 2025,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Invenergy eyes gigawatt-scale offshore wind off Scotland

US renewables developer Invenergy is targeting a European offshore wind debut having entered the ScotWind leasing round with floating solutions specialist BW Offshore. The two companies formed a joint venture to bid for leases that could support up to 5.4GW of new offshore wind capacity. They hope to build offshore...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NJ Spotlight

Offshore wind nears halfway mark in NJ

State appears to have projects lined up to start hitting its green-power goals. Last month, the Murphy administration scrapped a scheduled formal request for companies to bid on building more wind farms off the Jersey coast — a sign viewed by some as proof the state is well on its way to building 7,500 megawatts of wind capacity by 2035.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

