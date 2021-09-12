CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: The Taliban takeover took us all by surprise

By CASSIDY JENSEN -
Concord Monitor
 4 days ago

Why didn’t anyone predict that Texas would fall to the Taliban so quickly? The Taliban have launched draconian measures in Texas to keep women in their place and armed men in charge. They are paying rewards to informers to turn citizens in so they can be hauled before a judge.

