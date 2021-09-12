Letter: The Taliban takeover took us all by surprise

I am the foster parent for three remarkable Afghan refugee youth through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Unaccompanied Refugee Minors program (URM). They are super achievers, high honor roll students despite the language difficulties, accomplished soccer players, community volunteers and just all around nice guys. People ask me how they are doing. I tell them that as always they are strong and resilient. But they are very worried for their family and friends and heartbroken for the women of their homeland. They are disappointed that the United States had been negotiating with the Taliban rather than the Afghan government. They are sad but grateful that over 100,000 people were rescued. They are frustrated by people who say that 20 years was enough not realizing that in these past 20 years, things had improved a great deal, especially for women. But they continue to work hard, smile and stay focused.

