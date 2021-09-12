CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears Game Today: Bears vs Rams injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 1 NFL game

By Rob Schwarz Jr
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears will face off against the Los Angeles Rams tonight in the first game of their 2021 season. We will finally see what this team can do now that the regular season is upon us. The Chicago Bears have not had much time to showcase their starting offensive line, but the preseason is behind them and they must find a way to gel or it won’t matter who is playing quarterback.

beargoggleson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Jalen Ramsey Says Matthew Stafford's Rams Debut 'Should Go Down in History'

Matthew Stafford had a nearly perfect first game with the Los Angeles Rams, finishing with 321 passing yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions in the 34-14 win over the Chicago Bears. His 156.1 passer rating was just shy of the maximum 158.3. "That's like a debut that should go down in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Fox News

Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 1: Kyler Murray dazzles for Cardinals

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books. Quarterback play was at an all-time high. Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 passing yards with four touchdowns in a 31-29 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the season. As good as Brady played, he did throw two interceptions.
NFL
FanSided

Rams Game Sunday: Bears vs. Rams odds and prediction for NFL Week 1

The LA Rams open the 2021 season at home with an inter-divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears on the debut of Sunday Night Football. This will be the fourth meeting between the Bears and Rams since 2018. The Rams hold an edge over the past three games, 2-1, winning in 2020 by the score of 24-10.
NFL
chatsports.com

LA Rams offensive trio vastly underrated in recent ranking of NFL ‘triplets’

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) The LA Rams have been very active in terms of tweaking their roster of late. The team traded away veteran quarterback Jared Goff for an even more seasoned veteran in Matthew Stafford. The team had to reinforce the running backs after losing three rushers before the season started, including second-year running back Cam Akers. And the team added a host of new faces at wide receiver, led by speedy veteran DeSean Jackson.
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Week 1 Game Preview: Bears at Rams

A new NFL season is here, but the excitement for Chicago Bears football is perhaps tempered a bit by our continued wait to see Justin Fields finally get under center for Chicago. In the meantime though, it’s the Andy Dalton show and how he plays will go a long way...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Live Tv#American Football#Justin Fields#Bears Injury Report#Akiem#The Los Angele Rams#Moneyline#Channel#Nbc#The Cincinnatti Bengals
CBS Sports

Watch Rams vs. Bears: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Last Season Records: Los Angeles 10-6; Chicago 8-8 The Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at SoFi Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Chicago is coming off of an 8-8 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the New Orleans Saints 21-9. Los Angeles advanced one round further, losing to the Green Bay Packers 32-18 in the second round of the playoffs.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams vs Bears: How to Watch, Streaming, Game TIme, and Betting Odds

The Los Angeles Rams officially kick-off their 2021 NFL season at home, under the lights of Sunday Night Football, against the Chicago Bears. Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay is undefeated in season openers since taking over as top man in 2017. Questions abound for both teams as the new...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

7 pivotal plays from Rams' Week 1 win vs. Bears

Games in the NFL often come down to a select few plays that decide the outcome. Although the Rams were in complete control against the Bears on Sunday night, seven plays stood out as being pivotal moments in the game that helped lift Los Angeles to victory. There are some...
NFL
chatsports.com

Colin Cowherd ranks LA Rams as top NFL team after week one

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. When the LA Rams rolled the dice to acquire veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, there were many who saw this as the right move for a team that had fallen short in the past. But there were others who were not quite as convinced. Some viewed the pricetag of quarterback Jared Goff, a 2021 fourth-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, and finally a 2023 first-round pick, as too much compensation.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

145K+
Followers
336K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy