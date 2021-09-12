9/11 inflamed struggle between inclusive, exclusive
I was at my usual seat in the wonderful Library of Congress reading room, when they announced it was closing immediately. There'd been attacks. There might be more. D.C.'s streets were incredibly clogged with traffic fleeing the Capitol area. I was especially glad to be on a motorcycle. At supper that evening at a rooftop restaurant, we could see smoke from the Pentagon. The next morning, Sept.12, I photographed the Lincoln Memorial uniquely deserted. No tourists. No joggers. Just a janitor pushing a broom along a lower stair. Surrounded by troops and cops.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0