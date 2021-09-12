CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Texas and Montana, pro-life attitudes are winning

By Nicole Russell
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas isn’t the only state trying to uphold abortion restrictions. Similar to Texas, Montana has faced legal challenges to several pro-life laws the Legislature recently passed. This week, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen asked a district court to dismiss a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood challenging the new restrictions. One of...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Michael Desrosier
4d ago

it really should be called pro birth attitudes, because after your born in Montana the caring stops. The attitude is kinda like you chose to get pregnant, now you got a baby, now you figure out how to take care of it.

