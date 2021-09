SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County planning commission is looking to fill two vacancies on the board. Applicants for the three-year term must live in Reno County and would be appointed Jan. 1, 2022. The new members will take over for Lisa French, who has served the maximum three consecutive terms on the planning commission, and Bruce Buchanan, who is not returning for a second term. French and Buchanan will be honored at an upcoming commission meeting.

14 DAYS AGO