ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN: Increasing divisions and a changing job landscape

It is crass and deliberate to talk about money, isn’t it? This is especially true when you have enough of it. Some people have always known that money is more than a medium of exchange, or “the root of all evil,” as some misquote the real verse, which includes the “love of money as being the root of all evil.” The former president used the O’Jays’ popular, “For the Love of Money” as the theme song for his then popular reality show.