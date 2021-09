Kentucky’s new-look offense got off to a strong start as Mark Stoops’ troops defeated UL-Monroe 45-10 to kick off the 2021 campaign. “Very good win. It’s always good to get off the start of the season with a victory,” Mark Stoops said in his postgame press conference. “And, you know, it came with us making some mistakes, like I talked about all through the preseason that we were going to have some highs and some lows in practices and games and throughout the season. There’s going to be some ups and some downs.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO