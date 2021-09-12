CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

View from The Hill: Kristina Keneally's house switch stops one row, starts another

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago

When Tanya Plibersek – who many believe would give Labor its best chance if she were leader now – was asked about the party parachuting Kristina Keneally into the safe seat of Fowler, she slid all around the place to avoid giving a direct answer to an awkward question.

What might be called the Keneally “Fowler solution” is the outcome of Labor’s dilemma over its Senate ticket. Its two NSW senators from the right faction, Keneally and Deb O'Neill, were battling over who would get the ticket’s number one spot. With the left in the second spot, the loser would be relegated to the third place, considered unwinnable.

Anthony Albanese claims Keneally, as Labor’s deputy leader in the Senate, would have been on the top of the ticket if she’d nominated. But O'Neill had strong union support.

Regardless, Keneally’s endorsement by the right faction for Fowler – being vacated at the election by the retirement of the popular Labor whip Chris Hayes – stopped a row. But it started another one.

When he announced he was retiring Hayes strongly promoted a young lawyer, Tu Le, daughter of Vietnamese refugees, to succeed him. She ticked boxes on gender, diversity and local grounds.

Keneally’s pushing her aside has caused outrage in some Labor circles.

Labor MP and Muslim Anne Aly told the ABC: “Diversity and equality and multiculturalism can’t just be a trope that Labor pulls out and parades while wearing a sari and eating some kung pao chicken to make ourselves look good”. She added, “I’m one of the few people of culturally, linguistically diverse backgrounds in the parliament – this matters to me”.

Appearing on the ABC on Sunday Plibersek was pressed about where she stood on the matter.

She tried a bluff: “I’m a glass half-full person. Aren’t we lucky in the Labor Party to have three fantastic women, all who want to be in parliament representing the Labor Party”.

Several follow ups, and several dodges, later, Plibersek was where she started: “I think Kristina is a fantastic candidate who’s made a great contribution. I also think Deb O'Neill has made a wonderful contribution in the Senate, and Tu Le has got a big future.”

While Keneally’s installation may be a snub to some locals, it should be noted it doesn’t deprive ALP branch members of a rank and file ballot they would otherwise have had.

Through a peculiar arrangement that goes back decades and has its origins in branch stacking, the preselection process for Fowler, a seat designated for the right, is very top down. The right faction selects its candidate, who is then rubber stamped by the party.

Keneally’s facilitated passage into Fowler is the latest break for the one-time NSW premier who lost the 2011 state election. She was a favourite of Bill Shorten and the candidate chosen to contest the 2017 Bennelong byelection. Then after Sam Dastyari quit the Senate as a result of revelations he’d promoted Chinese interests, Keneally took the casual vacancy.

After the 2019 election Keneally became the opposition’s deputy Senate leader, elbowing out right numbers man Don Farrell. This put her number four in Labor’s hierarchy. As home affairs spokeswoman she aggressively took the fight up to then home affairs minister Peter Dutton. They were well matched.

At Friday’s right faction meeting which endorsed her, Keneally described herself as the “accidental senator” and thought her “brawler” style better suited to the lower house.

Given her quick rise and her take-no-prisoners political approach, the question inevitably is: how high can Keneally hope to fly?

Those close to her say her move isn’t driven by leadership ambitions. Maybe not, but if her career up to now is any guide, it would be strange if she didn’t harbour them.

However she is not universally popular in the party and if Labor loses, it would be too early for her. The favourite to become opposition leader would probably be Plibersek who, while on the left, would overwhelmingly win a ballot among the rank and file, which gets a 50% say, with caucus having the other 50%.

UPDATE: JOEL FITZGIBBON TO QUIT PARLIAMENT AT THE ELECTION

Labor maverick Joel Fitzgibbon has announced he will not run at the next election.

Fitzgibbon, who holds the NSW coal seat of Hunter where there was a big swing against the ALP in 2019, quit the shadow cabinet last November, declaring himself on a mission to push Labor towards the centre on issue such as climate and coal, and put “the labour” back into the Labor party.

He said on Monday: “I feel I can now leave the parliament knowing Labor can win the next election under the leadership of Anthony Albanese”.

He said Labor would win “if it sells itself as a party of strong economic management and one with strong national security credentials. A party which encourages economic aspiration.

"A party committed to improving job security and lifting real wages. A party prepared to back our major export industries. A party committed to equality of opportunity for all, particularly our children”.

Fitzgibbon said climate change was an important issue for most Australians too but “should not be the subject of constant and shrill political debate”.

“Australia’s major political parties have a responsibility to build a community consensus on climate change policy,” he said, urging an end to the “climate wars”.

The Fitzgibbon announcement is not a surprise – Albanese had not expected him to stand again.

The Nationals have aspirations in Hunter, although polling done by the Australian Institute in June suggested Labor was in a reasonable position to hold the seat.

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Labor senator Kristina Keneally to run in lower house seat at next election

Labor’s deputy Senate leader, Kristina Keneally, will switch chambers and run in a lower house seat at the next federal election, averting a Senate preselection skirmish with her rightwing colleague Deb O’Neill. Keneally, backed by party powerbrokers, has resolved to seek preselection in the safe western Sydney seat of Fowler,...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

The government is determined to keep National Cabinet's work a secret. This should worry us all

Earlier this month, the Morrison government introduced a bill to parliament that would amend the Freedom of Information Act to allow meetings of the National Cabinet to receive the same exemptions from releasing information to the public as the federal cabinet. The protection would be considerable. The bill would expand the definition of “cabinet” in the act to include the National Cabinet or one of its committees, and would redefine “minister” to include state ministers. The exemption would also cover not only National Cabinet meetings themselves, but a host of other bodies associated with it under the convoluted architecture for intergovernmental...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
Person
Michelle Grattan
Person
Don Farrell
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Kristina Keneally
Person
Bill Shorten
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Tanya Plibersek
Person
Joel Fitzgibbon
AFP

Australians squirm as Biden calls PM 'fellow Down Under'

Australians squirmed Thursday as US President Joe Biden thanked their prime minister for joining a major new defence alliance -- but appeared to forget his name. The defence deal "may not have got off to the shining start for which Morrison hoped, of course, when US President Joe Biden appeared to forget his name at the crucial moment", said an analysis by the Sydney Morning Herald.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#Nsw#Vietnamese#Muslim#Abc#The Labor Party#Alp#Bennelong#Chinese
AFP

Australian nuclear subs will be banned from New Zealand waters: Ardern

New Zealand will not lift a decades-long ban on nuclear-powered vessels entering its waters in the wake of key ally Australia's decision to develop a nuclear submarine fleet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday. Ardern said her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison had briefed her on Canberra's plan to develop nuclear-powered submarines with the help of the United States and Britain. She described the deal as "primarily around technology and defence hardware", playing down implications for the so-called "Five Eyes" partnership of the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. "This arrangement in no way changes our security and intelligence ties with these three countries, as well as Canada," the New Zealand leader said in a statement.
POLITICS
Fox News

France issues angry response to nuclear submarine deal between U.S., U.K., and Australia

France is reacting with anger after being left out of an agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia to give Australia nuclear-powered submarines. In a statement issued by French Minister Of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-yves Le Drian and Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, the country said the decision announced on Wednesday "is contrary to the letter and spirit of the cooperation that prevailed between France and Australia, based on a relationship of political trust as well as on the development of a very high-level defence industrial and technological base in Australia."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
Country
Australia
Washington Post

New Hampshire lawmaker switches parties, joining Democrats because of GOP views on vaccines and masks

A New Hampshire state representative “reluctantly” switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democratic on Tuesday, citing state Republicans’ opposition to masks and coronavirus vaccines. Rep. William Marsh said party extremists are edging out moderates like him, and that he had planned quietly to retire but felt his hand was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Maryland seafood company employed illegal immigrants, linked to visa fraud: reports

A Maryland seafood company and its owner entered guilty pleas Wednesday after being accused of employing at least 89 illegal immigrants and engaging in visa fraud, according to reports. Some of the employees had no legal status at all in the U.S., including some who were involved in deportation proceedings,...
The Independent

Another Australian state legalizes voluntary euthanasia

Voluntary euthanasia became legal in a fifth Australian state on Thursday, more than 20 years after the country repealed the world’s first mercy killing law for the terminally ill.Queensland’s Parliament passed the law with 61 of the state’s 93 lawmakers voting in favor.New South Wales the nation’s most populous state, is now the only state that doesn’t allow assisted suicide.The Northern Territory and Australian Capital Territory do not have the same rights as states and the Federal Parliament has barred them from making such laws.Queensland’s law, which takes effect in January 2023, allows people suffering from a disease...
AUSTRALIA
Reuters

Japan's Noda, former gender equality minister, joins PM race

TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Seiko Noda, a Japanese former minister for gender equality, announced on Thursday she is running to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and become the nation's first female leader. Noda, considered a long shot, has been a consistent voice urging Japan to address its declining birthrate...
POLITICS
BBC

Reshuffle: Michael Gove's new levelling up role sparks Town Hall nerves

Love him or loathe him, Michael Gove has a reputation in government as a man who gets things done. Often described as a "reformer", he's been given a pretty hefty brief in Boris Johnson's latest cabinet reshuffle - running the department for housing, communities and local government with added responsibility for "levelling up" the UK and defending the union.
U.K.
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy